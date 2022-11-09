BambooHR and Nivati Partner to Improve Employees' Access to Health and Wellness Benefits

New 'Health and Wellness' category added in BambooHR's Partner Marketplace to improve mental health of customers and their employees.

LINDON, Utah, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BambooHR ®, the industry's leading cloud-hosted software provider dedicated to powering the strategic evolution of human resources, today announced a partnership with Nivati, the comprehensive mental health program for the workplace, designed for the whole person.

BambooHR's integration with Nivati will allow business leaders to provide employees with a comprehensive health and wellness platform designed to make them happier, healthier, and more productive. With this seamless integration, BambooHR customers will be able to sync existing employee information and increase employee benefit engagement without the tedium of re-entering any data.

Mental health and wellness benefits are of continually increasing importance to employees, and by extension, their employers. In fact, 82 percent of employers said they have increased their mental health resources recently. However, only 50 percent of employees agreed their employer had added benefits, showing a great disconnect in benefits communication.

To meet this increased demand for mental health benefits and help solve the benefits communication gap, BambooHR's Partner Marketplace has launched a brand new category: Health and Wellness. Nivati's platform will be BambooHR's premier partner in this category, with more to follow.

"We know that emotionally fit employees build the best businesses," said Amelia Wilcox, Founder and CEO of Nivati. "That said, even the best businesses often struggle to communicate their full wellness benefits to employees, significantly deflating the engagement and value of those benefits. Nivati's platform provides a 4:1 ROI with its comprehensive employee mental health benefits, and we are thrilled to make these tools easier to access for BambooHR customers."

"We know that benefits have evolved over the years, and with that, employers are seeking different ways to improve both the physical and mental health of their employees," said Shama Madhvani, director of business development and strategic partnerships, BambooHR. "With the opening of the Health and Wellness category in the BambooHR Marketplace, we hope to empower employers by allowing them to fill key benefit gaps with options that are becoming more widely expected among workforces."

The BambooHR Marketplace includes 120+ applications that integrate with BambooHR. Partners have the opportunity to leverage BambooHR's open APIs to build these integrations and showcase their solutions to over 30,000 BambooHR customers. From hiring and onboarding, people and culture, compensation, benefits, and more, these integrations are designed to give joint customers the ability to streamline their HR experience across the board.

The Nivati listing on the BambooHR Marketplace, as well as all other integrations, can be found here . The new Health and Wellness marketplace category can be found here and will continue to expand as new partnership opportunities become available.

About Nivati

Excellent mental health requires more than just counseling. Nivati provides the most tools and exercises for a complete approach to mental health, including counseling, coaching, meditation, yoga, nutrition, massage, sleep, and finance. Nivati allows companies to satisfy their employees' diverse mental health needs. This leads to higher utilization of the Nivati platform than traditional EAPs and better wellness outcomes, leading to higher employee productivity, satisfaction and retention. Learn more at nivati.com .

About BambooHR

BambooHR is the world's leading HR and payroll platform for growing businesses. We're on a mission to empower the nearly three million employees across almost 30,000 organizations by giving them intuitive HR tools, insights, and support to curate an exceptional employee experience. The company was founded in 2008 by Ben Peterson and Ryan Sanders, who created a values-focused, award-winning internal culture that then provided inspiration for BambooHR's product and features. BambooHR customers include Asana, Foursquare, Stance, Change.org and Postmates. To find out more, visit bamboohr.com , follow @bamboohr, and we invite you to join 30,000 other HR change agents at our annual HR Virtual Summit.

