ENDO REPORTS THIRD-QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS

DUBLIN, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Endo International plc (OTC: ENDPQ) today reported financial results for the third-quarter ended September 30, 2022.
THIRD-QUARTER FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2022
2021
Change
2022
2021
Change
Total Revenues, Net
$ 541,690
$ 772,028
(30) %
$ 1,763,063
$ 2,203,777
(20) %
Reported Loss from Continuing
$ (718,272)
$ (49,289)
NM
$ (2,664,455)
$ (12,414)
NM
Reported Diluted Weighted Average
235,160
233,578
1 %
234,719
232,487
1 %
Reported Diluted Net Loss per Share
$ (3.05)
$ (0.21)
NM
$ (11.35)
$ (0.05)
NM
Reported Net Loss
$ (722,169)
$ (77,207)
NM
$ (2,679,570)
$ (51,183)
NM
Adjusted Income from Continuing
$ 111,858
$ 189,277
(41) %
$ 274,329
$ 511,315
(46) %
Adjusted Diluted Weighted Average
236,183
235,527
— %
236,372
236,538
— %
Adjusted Diluted Net Income per
$ 0.47
$ 0.80
(41) %
$ 1.16
$ 2.16
(46) %
Adjusted EBITDA (2)(3)
$ 210,816
$ 386,883
(46) %
$ 681,948
$ 1,089,298
(37) %
__________
(1)
Reported Diluted Net Loss per Share from Continuing Operations is computed based on weighted average shares outstanding and, if there is income from continuing operations during the period, the dilutive impact of ordinary share equivalents outstanding during the period. In the case of Adjusted Diluted Weighted Average Shares, Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations is used in determining whether to include such dilutive impact.
(2)
The information presented in the table above includes non-GAAP financial measures such as Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations, Adjusted Diluted Weighted Average Shares, Adjusted Diluted Net Income per Share from Continuing Operations and Adjusted EBITDA. Refer to the "Supplemental Financial Information" section below for reconciliations of certain non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.
(3)
Effective January 1, 2022, these non-GAAP financial measures now include acquired in-process research and development charges which were previously excluded under Endo's legacy non-GAAP policy. This change has been applied retrospectively to all periods presented. Refer to note (15) in the "Notes to the Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section below for additional discussion.
COMPANY UPDATE
Endo and certain of its direct and indirect subsidiaries filed voluntary petitions for relief under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code on August 16, 2022, after entering into a restructuring support agreement with holders of more than a majority of Endo's first lien debt on a sale transaction for substantially all of the Company's assets that would reduce outstanding indebtedness, address remaining opioid and other litigation-related claims, and best position Endo for the future.
For additional information about Endo's Chapter 11 proceedings, please review Endo's most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Information can also be found on the website of Endo's noticing and claims agent at restructuring.ra.kroll.com/endo.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS
Total revenues were $542 million in third-quarter 2022, a decrease of 30% compared to $772 million in third-quarter 2021. This decrease was primarily attributable to decreased revenues from the Sterile Injectables and Branded Pharmaceuticals segments, partially offset by increased revenues from the Generic Pharmaceuticals segment.
Reported loss from continuing operations in third-quarter 2022 was $718 million compared to $49 million in third-quarter 2021. Reported diluted net loss per share from continuing operations in third-quarter 2022 was $3.05 compared to $0.21 in third-quarter 2021. These results were primarily due to higher litigation-related charges in third-quarter 2022 adjusting the Company's estimate of opioid-related liabilities to be consistent with the voluntary trust proposed to be funded by the purchaser, higher asset impairment charges, expenses related to the Chapter 11 reorganization process and decreased revenues, which were partially offset by lower operating expenses and lower interest expense as a result of the Chapter 11 filing.
Adjusted income from continuing operations in third-quarter 2022 was $112 million compared to $189 million in third-quarter 2021. Adjusted diluted net income per share from continuing operations in third-quarter 2022 was $0.47 compared to $0.80 in third-quarter 2021. These results were primarily driven by decreased revenues, which were partially offset by lower operating expenses.
BRANDED PHARMACEUTICALS SEGMENT
Third-quarter 2022 Branded Pharmaceuticals segment revenues were $204 million, a decrease of 12% compared to $231 million during third-quarter 2021.
Specialty Products revenues decreased 10% to $146 million in third-quarter 2022 compared to $162 million in third-quarter 2021, with sales of XIAFLEX® decreasing 1% to $104 million compared to $106 million in third-quarter 2021. XIAFLEX® third-quarter 2022 revenues were unfavorably impacted by a disruption experienced by our third-party specialty pharmacy provider and challenging market conditions for specialty product office-based elective procedures. Other Specialty Products revenues decreased 58% to $11 million in third-quarter 2022 compared to $26 million in third-quarter 2021, driven primarily by NASCOBAL® and QWO®. Established Products revenues decreased 17% to $57 million in third-quarter 2022 compared to $69 million in third-quarter 2021, driven primarily by ongoing generic competition.
STERILE INJECTABLES SEGMENT
Third-quarter 2022 Sterile Injectables segment revenues were $119 million, a decrease of 65% compared to $344 million during third-quarter 2021. This was primarily attributable to decreased VASOSTRICT® revenues due to lower price and market share resulting from generic competition and lower overall market volumes as COVID-19-related hospitalizations decline.
GENERIC PHARMACEUTICALS SEGMENT
Third-quarter 2022 Generic Pharmaceuticals segment revenues were $201 million, an increase of 16% compared to $174 million during third-quarter 2021. This increase was primarily attributable to revenues from varenicline tablets, the only FDA-approved generic version of Chantix®, which launched during third-quarter 2021, partially offset by competitive pressure on certain other generic products.
INTERNATIONAL PHARMACEUTICALS SEGMENT
Third-quarter 2022 International Pharmaceuticals segment revenues were $18 million, a decrease of 22% compared to $23 million during third-quarter 2021. This decrease was primarily attributable to competitive pressures and the expiration of a product agreement.
CASH AND CASH FLOW
As of September 30, 2022, the Company had approximately $1.1 billion in unrestricted cash. Third-quarter 2022 net cash provided by operating activities was approximately $92 million compared to approximately $62 million provided by operating activities during third-quarter 2021. This increase was primarily attributable to a decrease in net working capital as well as reductions in cash interest and litigation related payments, which were partially offset by a decrease in Adjusted EBITDA.
FINANCIAL GUIDANCE
Due to uncertainties in certain key assumptions including, among others, the timing and amounts of costs or other impacts related to the financial restructuring process, the actions of suppliers and other counterparties as a result of the financial restructuring process, the disruption related to XIAFLEX®'s third-party specialty pharmacy provider, market conditions for specialty product office-based elective procedures and the timing and impact of varenicline competition, the Company is not providing guidance at this time. The Company continues to evaluate the impact of these and other uncertainties on its future results of operations. Those uncertainties are further discussed below under the heading "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements."
Chantix® is a registered trademark of Pfizer Inc.
FINANCIAL SCHEDULES
The following table presents Endo's unaudited Total revenues, net for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 (dollars in thousands):
Three Months Ended September 30,
Percent
Nine Months Ended September 30,
Percent
2022
2021
2022
2021
Branded Pharmaceuticals:
Specialty Products:
XIAFLEX®
$ 104,014
$ 105,509
(1) %
$ 324,376
$ 312,266
4 %
SUPPRELIN® LA
31,283
30,069
4 %
84,852
85,665
(1) %
Other Specialty (1)
11,033
26,339
(58) %
50,023
74,407
(33) %
Total Specialty Products
$ 146,330
$ 161,917
(10) %
$ 459,251
$ 472,338
(3) %
Established Products:
PERCOCET®
$ 25,052
$ 26,914
(7) %
$ 77,483
$ 78,695
(2) %
TESTOPEL®
9,430
11,686
(19) %
28,331
32,314
(12) %
Other Established (2)
22,689
30,460
(26) %
62,249
82,305
(24) %
Total Established Products
$ 57,171
$ 69,060
(17) %
$ 168,063
$ 193,314
(13) %
Total Branded Pharmaceuticals (3)
$ 203,501
$ 230,977
(12) %
$ 627,314
$ 665,652
(6) %
Sterile Injectables:
VASOSTRICT®
$ 33,697
$ 255,697
(87) %
$ 225,217
$ 676,764
(67) %
ADRENALIN®
24,917
28,722
(13) %
85,514
88,136
(3) %
Other Sterile Injectables (4)
60,079
59,234
1 %
171,161
182,098
(6) %
Total Sterile Injectables (3)
$ 118,693
$ 343,653
(65) %
$ 481,892
$ 946,998
(49) %
Total Generic Pharmaceuticals (5)
$ 201,435
$ 174,306
16 %
$ 590,756
$ 522,451
13 %
Total International Pharmaceuticals
$ 18,061
$ 23,092
(22) %
$ 63,101
$ 68,676
(8) %
Total revenues, net
$ 541,690
$ 772,028
(30) %
$ 1,763,063
$ 2,203,777
(20) %
__________
(1)
Products included within Other Specialty include AVEED®, NASCOBAL® Nasal Spray and QWO®.
(2)
Products included within Other Established include, but are not limited to, EDEX®.
(3)
Individual products presented above represent the top two performing products in each product category for either the three or nine months ended September 30, 2022, and/or any product having revenues in excess of $25 million during any completed quarterly period in 2022 or 2021.
(4)
Products included within Other Sterile Injectables include ertapenem for injection, APLISOL® and others.
(5)
The Generic Pharmaceuticals segment is comprised of a portfolio of products that are generic versions of branded products, are distributed primarily through the same wholesalers, generally have no intellectual property protection and are sold within the U.S. During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, varenicline tablets (Endo's generic version of Pfizer Inc.'s Chantix®), which launched in September 2021, made up 15% and 13%, respectively, of consolidated total revenues. During the three months ended September 30, 2022, lubiprostone capsules (the authorized generic of Mallinckrodt plc's Amitiza®), which launched in January 2021, made up 5% of consolidated total revenues. No other individual product within this segment has exceeded 5% of consolidated total revenues for the periods presented.
(6)
The International Pharmaceuticals segment, which accounted for less than 5% of consolidated total revenues for each of the periods presented, includes a variety of specialty pharmaceutical products sold outside the U.S., primarily in Canada through Endo's operating company Paladin Labs Inc.
The following table presents unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations data for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 (in thousands, except per share data):
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
TOTAL REVENUES, NET
$ 541,690
$ 772,028
$ 1,763,063
$ 2,203,777
COSTS AND EXPENSES:
Cost of revenues
261,232
286,068
798,233
909,841
Selling, general and administrative
192,221
246,864
600,212
611,657
Research and development
31,885
25,616
97,803
85,024
Acquired in-process research and development
800
—
68,700
5,000
Litigation-related and other contingencies, net
419,376
83,495
444,738
119,327
Asset impairment charges
150,200
42,155
1,951,216
50,393
Acquisition-related and integration items, net
(1,399)
(1,432)
(951)
(6,357)
Interest expense, net
74,753
142,958
349,486
418,852
Loss on extinguishment of debt
—
—
—
13,753
Reorganization items, net
124,212
—
124,212
—
Other income, net
(3,998)
(5,955)
(22,147)
(4,671)
(LOSS) INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
$ (707,592)
$ (47,741)
$ (2,648,439)
$ 958
INCOME TAX EXPENSE
10,680
1,548
16,016
13,372
LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
$ (718,272)
$ (49,289)
$ (2,664,455)
$ (12,414)
DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS, NET OF TAX
(3,897)
(27,918)
(15,115)
(38,769)
NET LOSS
$ (722,169)
$ (77,207)
$ (2,679,570)
$ (51,183)
NET LOSS PER SHARE—BASIC:
Continuing operations
$ (3.05)
$ (0.21)
$ (11.35)
$ (0.05)
Discontinued operations
(0.02)
(0.12)
(0.07)
(0.17)
Basic
$ (3.07)
$ (0.33)
$ (11.42)
$ (0.22)
NET LOSS PER SHARE—DILUTED:
Continuing operations
$ (3.05)
$ (0.21)
$ (11.35)
$ (0.05)
Discontinued operations
(0.02)
(0.12)
(0.07)
(0.17)
Diluted
$ (3.07)
$ (0.33)
$ (11.42)
$ (0.22)
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES:
Basic
235,160
233,578
234,719
232,487
Diluted
235,160
233,578
234,719
232,487
The following table presents unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet data at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 (in thousands):
September 30,
December 31,
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 1,053,892
$ 1,507,196
Restricted cash and cash equivalents
145,486
124,114
Accounts receivable
423,460
592,019
Inventories, net
288,914
283,552
Other current assets
142,410
207,705
Total current assets
$ 2,054,162
$ 2,714,586
TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS
3,952,295
6,052,829
TOTAL ASSETS
$ 6,006,457
$ 8,767,415
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Accounts payable and accrued expenses, including legal settlement accruals
$ 538,730
$ 1,417,892
Other current liabilities
4,323
212,070
Total current liabilities
$ 543,053
$ 1,629,962
LONG-TERM DEBT, LESS CURRENT PORTION, NET
—
8,048,980
OTHER LIABILITIES
43,195
332,459
LIABILITIES SUBJECT TO COMPROMISE
9,345,250
—
SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT
(3,925,041)
(1,243,986)
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT
$ 6,006,457
$ 8,767,415
The following table presents unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow data for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 (in thousands):
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2022
2021
OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net loss
$ (2,679,570)
$ (51,183)
Adjustments to reconcile Net loss to Net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
302,338
350,455
Asset impairment charges
1,951,216
50,393
Non-cash reorganization items, net
89,197
—
Other, including cash payments to claimants from Qualified Settlement Funds
496,430
111,249
Net cash provided by operating activities
$ 159,611
$ 460,914
INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Capital expenditures, excluding capitalized interest
$ (77,865)
$ (61,496)
Acquisitions, including in-process research and development, net of cash and restricted cash acquired
(89,520)
(5,000)
Proceeds from sale of business and other assets, net
22,378
1,357
Other
10,461
(5,207)
Net cash used in investing activities
$ (134,546)
$ (70,346)
FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Payments on borrowings, including certain adequate protection payments, net (a)
$ (363,486)
$ (49,541)
Other
(3,837)
(25,995)
Net cash used in financing activities
$ (367,323)
$ (75,536)
Effect of foreign exchange rate
(4,674)
238
NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, RESTRICTED CASH
$ (346,932)
$ 315,270
CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, RESTRICTED CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH
1,631,310
1,385,000
CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, RESTRICTED CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH
$ 1,284,378
$ 1,700,270
__________
(a)
Beginning during the third quarter of 2022, Endo became obligated to make certain adequate protection payments as a result of the Chapter 11 proceedings, which are currently being accounted for as a reduction of the carrying amount of the related debt instruments and presented as financing cash outflows. Some or all of the adequate protection payments may later be recharacterized as interest expense and/or as operating cash outflows depending upon certain developments in the Chapter 11 proceedings, which could result in increases in interest expense and/or decreases in operating cash flows in future periods that may be material. Please refer to Endo's most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for further discussion.
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION
To supplement the financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures. For additional information on the Company's use of such non-GAAP financial measures, refer to Endo's Current Report on Form 8-K furnished today to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which includes an explanation of the Company's reasons for using non-GAAP measures.
The tables below provide reconciliations of certain of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP amounts. Refer to the "Notes to the Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section below for additional details regarding the adjustments to the non-GAAP financial measures detailed throughout this Supplemental Financial Information section.
As previously communicated, in response to views expressed by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the Company has, effective January 1, 2022, revised its definition of its adjusted financial measures to no longer exclude Acquired in-process research and development charges (representing the research and development costs it had previously labeled as "Upfront and milestone payments to partners"). As a result of this change, the Company's adjusted financial measures now reflect the impact of those transactions. The inclusion of the impact of these transactions, which may occur from time to time, could result in significant, but temporary, fluctuations in both Endo's GAAP and Non-GAAP financial measures in the period(s) in which they are incurred. These charges also are not indicative of the underlying performance of Endo's operations during the period. This change was applied retrospectively to all periods presented herein. Refer to footnote (15) in the "Notes to the Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section below for additional discussion.
Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)
The following table provides a reconciliation of Net loss (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 (in thousands):
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net loss (GAAP)
$ (722,169)
$ (77,207)
$ (2,679,570)
$ (51,183)
Income tax expense
10,680
1,548
16,016
13,372
Interest expense, net
74,753
142,958
349,486
418,852
Depreciation and amortization (1)
96,114
106,402
298,514
328,126
EBITDA (non-GAAP)
$ (540,622)
$ 173,701
$ (2,015,554)
$ 709,167
Amounts related to continuity and separation benefits,
44,029
19,829
139,025
58,632
Certain litigation-related and other contingencies, net (3)
419,376
83,495
444,738
119,327
Certain legal costs (4)
8,052
38,842
31,322
82,961
Asset impairment charges (5)
150,200
42,155
1,951,216
50,393
Acquisition-related and integration costs (6)
—
3
—
414
Fair value of contingent consideration (7)
(1,399)
(1,435)
(951)
(6,771)
Loss on extinguishment of debt (8)
—
—
—
13,753
Share-based compensation (1)
5,371
7,800
13,021
22,237
Other income, net (9)
(3,998)
(5,955)
(22,147)
(4,671)
Reorganization items, net (10)
124,212
—
124,212
—
Other (11)
1,698
530
1,951
5,087
Discontinued operations, net of tax (12)
3,897
27,918
15,115
38,769
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) (15)
$ 210,816
$ 386,883
$ 681,948
$ 1,089,298
Reconciliation of Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations (non-GAAP)
The following table provides a reconciliation of the Company's Loss from continuing operations (GAAP) to Adjusted income from continuing operations (non-GAAP) for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 (in thousands):
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Loss from continuing operations (GAAP)
$ (718,272)
$ (49,289)
$ (2,664,455)
$ (12,414)
Non-GAAP adjustments:
Amortization of intangible assets (13)
84,042
91,901
261,844
281,101
Amounts related to continuity and separation benefits,
44,029
19,829
139,025
58,632
Certain litigation-related and other contingencies, net
419,376
83,495
444,738
119,327
Certain legal costs (4)
8,052
38,842
31,322
82,961
Asset impairment charges (5)
150,200
42,155
1,951,216
50,393
Acquisition-related and integration costs (6)
—
3
—
414
Fair value of contingent consideration (7)
(1,399)
(1,435)
(951)
(6,771)
Loss on extinguishment of debt (8)
—
—
—
13,753
Reorganization items, net (10)
124,212
—
124,212
—
Other (11)
(5,111)
(6,401)
(22,958)
661
Tax adjustments (14)
6,729
(29,823)
10,336
(76,742)
Adjusted income from continuing operations (non-GAAP)
$ 111,858
$ 189,277
$ 274,329
$ 511,315
Reconciliation of Other Adjusted Income Statement Data (non-GAAP)
The following tables provide detailed reconciliations of various other income statement data between the GAAP and non-GAAP amounts for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 (in thousands, except per share data):
Three Months Ended September 30, 2022
Total
Cost of
Gross
Gross
Total
Operating
Operating
Operating
Other non-
(Loss)
Income tax
Effective
(Loss)
Discontinued
Net (loss)
Diluted net
Reported (GAAP)
$ 541,690
$ 261,232
$ 280,458
51.8 %
$ 793,083
146.4 %
$ (512,625)
(94.6) %
$ 194,967
$ (707,592)
$ 10,680
(1.5) %
$ (718,272)
$ (3,897)
$ (722,169)
$ (3.05)
Items impacting
Amortization of
—
(84,042)
84,042
—
84,042
—
84,042
—
84,042
—
84,042
Amounts related to
—
(2,809)
2,809
(41,220)
44,029
—
44,029
—
44,029
—
44,029
Certain litigation-related
—
—
—
(419,376)
419,376
—
419,376
—
419,376
—
419,376
Certain legal costs (4)
—
—
—
(8,052)
8,052
—
8,052
—
8,052
—
8,052
Asset impairment
—
—
—
(150,200)
150,200
—
150,200
—
150,200
—
150,200
Fair value of contingent
—
—
—
1,399
(1,399)
—
(1,399)
—
(1,399)
—
(1,399)
Reorganization items, net
—
—
—
—
—
(124,212)
124,212
—
124,212
—
124,212
Other (11)
—
(125)
125
(1,570)
1,695
6,806
(5,111)
—
(5,111)
—
(5,111)
Tax adjustments (14)
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
(6,729)
6,729
—
6,729
Discontinued operations,
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
3,897
3,897
After considering items
$ 541,690
$ 174,256
$ 367,434
67.8 %
$ 174,064
32.1 %
$ 193,370
35.7 %
$ 77,561
$ 115,809
$ 3,951
3.4 %
$ 111,858
$ —
$ 111,858
$ 0.47
Three Months Ended September 30, 2021
Total
Cost of
Gross
Gross
Total
Operating
Operating
Operating
Other non-
(Loss)
Income tax
Effective
(Loss)
Discontinued
Net (loss)
Diluted net
Reported (GAAP)
$ 772,028
$ 286,068
$ 485,960
62.9 %
$ 396,698
51.4 %
$ 89,262
11.6 %
$ 137,003
$ (47,741)
$ 1,548
(3.2) %
$ (49,289)
$ (27,918)
$ (77,207)
$ (0.21)
Items impacting
Amortization of
—
(91,901)
91,901
—
91,901
—
91,901
—
91,901
—
91,901
Amounts related to
—
10,259
(10,259)
(30,088)
19,829
—
19,829
—
19,829
—
19,829
Certain litigation-related
—
—
—
(83,495)
83,495
—
83,495
—
83,495
—
83,495
Certain legal costs (4)
—
—
—
(38,842)
38,842
—
38,842
—
38,842
—
38,842
Asset impairment
—
—
—
(42,155)
42,155
—
42,155
—
42,155
—
42,155
Acquisition-related and
—
—
—
(3)
3
—
3
—
3
—
3
Fair value of contingent
—
—
—
1,435
(1,435)
—
(1,435)
—
(1,435)
—
(1,435)
Other (11)
—
(525)
525
—
525
6,926
(6,401)
—
(6,401)
—
(6,401)
Tax adjustments (14)
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
29,823
(29,823)
—
(29,823)
Discontinued operations,
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
27,918
27,918
After considering items
$ 772,028
$ 203,901
$ 568,127
73.6 %
$ 203,550
26.4 %
$ 364,577
47.2 %
$ 143,929
$ 220,648
$ 31,371
14.2 %
$ 189,277
$ —
$ 189,277
$ 0.80
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
Total
Cost of
Gross
Gross
Total
Operating
Operating
Operating
Other non-
(Loss)
Income tax
Effective
(Loss)
Discontinued
Net (loss)
Diluted net
Reported (GAAP)
$ 1,763,063
$ 798,233
$ 964,830
54.7 %
$ 3,161,718
179.3 %
$ (2,196,888)
(124.6) %
$ 451,551
$ (2,648,439)
$ 16,016
(0.6) %
$ (2,664,455)
$ (15,115)
$ (2,679,570)
$ (11.35)
Items impacting
Amortization of
—
(261,844)
261,844
—
261,844
—
261,844
—
261,844
—
261,844
Amounts related to
—
(23,653)
23,653
(115,372)
139,025
—
139,025
—
139,025
—
139,025
Certain litigation-related
—
—
—
(444,738)
444,738
—
444,738
—
444,738
—
444,738
Certain legal costs (4)
—
—
—
(31,322)
31,322
—
31,322
—
31,322
—
31,322
Asset impairment charges (5)
—
—
—
(1,951,216)
1,951,216
—
1,951,216
—
1,951,216
—
1,951,216
Fair value of contingent
—
—
—
951
(951)
—
(951)
—
(951)
—
(951)
Reorganization items, net
—
—
—
—
—
(124,212)
124,212
—
124,212
—
124,212
Other (11)
—
(375)
375
(1,570)
1,945
24,903
(22,958)
—
(22,958)
—
(22,958)
Tax adjustments (14)
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
(10,336)
10,336
—
10,336
Discontinued operations,
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
15,115
15,115
After considering items
$ 1,763,063
$ 512,361
$ 1,250,702
70.9 %
$ 618,451
35.1 %
$ 632,251
35.9 %
$ 352,242
$ 280,009
$ 5,680
2.0 %
$ 274,329
$ —
$ 274,329
$ 1.16
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021
Total
Cost of
Gross
Gross
Total
Operating
Operating
Operating
Other non-
Income from
Income tax
Effective
(Loss)
Discontinued
Net (loss)
Diluted net
Reported (GAAP)
$ 2,203,777
$ 909,841
$ 1,293,936
58.7 %
$ 865,044
39.3 %
$ 428,892
19.5 %
$ 427,934
$ 958
$ 13,372
1,395.8 %
$ (12,414)
$ (38,769)
$ (51,183)
$ (0.05)
Items impacting
Amortization of
—
(281,101)
281,101
—
281,101
—
281,101
—
281,101
—
281,101
Amounts related to
—
(10,007)
10,007
(48,625)
58,632
—
58,632
—
58,632
—
58,632
Certain litigation-related
—
—
—
(119,327)
119,327
—
119,327
—
119,327
—
119,327
Certain legal costs (4)
—
—
—
(82,961)
82,961
—
82,961
—
82,961
—
82,961
Asset impairment
—
—
—
(50,393)
50,393
—
50,393
—
50,393
—
50,393
Acquisition-related and
—
—
—
(414)
414
—
414
—
414
—
414
Fair value of contingent
—
—
—
6,771
(6,771)
—
(6,771)
—
(6,771)
—
(6,771)
Loss on extinguishment
—
—
—
—
—
(13,753)
13,753
—
13,753
—
13,753
Other (11)
—
(1,176)
1,176
(3,909)
5,085
4,424
661
—
661
—
661
Tax adjustments (14)
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
76,742
(76,742)
—
(76,742)
Discontinued operations,
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
38,769
38,769
After considering items
$ 2,203,777
$ 617,557
$ 1,586,220
72.0 %
$ 566,186
25.7 %
$ 1,020,034
46.3 %
$ 418,605
$ 601,429
$ 90,114
15.0 %
$ 511,315
$ —
$ 511,315
$ 2.16
Notes to the Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Notes to certain line items included in the reconciliations of the GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 are as follows:
(1)
Depreciation and amortization and Share-based compensation amounts per the Adjusted EBITDA reconciliations do not include amounts reflected in other lines of the reconciliations, including Amounts related to continuity and separation benefits, cost reductions and strategic review initiatives.
(2)
Adjustments for amounts related to continuity and separation benefits, cost reductions and strategic review initiatives included the following (in thousands):
Three Months Ended September 30,
2022
2021
Cost of revenues
Operating
Cost of revenues
Operating
Continuity and separation benefits
$ 2,401
$ 11,662
$ (16,106)
$ 4,823
Accelerated depreciation
—
—
5,128
1,223
Other, including strategic review initiatives
408
29,558
719
24,042
Total
$ 2,809
$ 41,220
$ (10,259)
$ 30,088
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2022
2021
Cost of revenues
Operating
Cost of revenues
Operating
Continuity and separation benefits
$ 12,499
$ 45,635
$ (13,827)
$ 12,660
Accelerated depreciation
2,164
1,660
17,322
5,008
Other, including strategic review initiatives
8,990
68,077
6,512
30,957
Total
$ 23,653
$ 115,372
$ 10,007
$ 48,625
The amounts in the tables above include adjustments related to previously announced restructuring activities, certain continuity and transitional compensation arrangements, certain other cost reduction initiatives and certain strategic review initiatives.
(3)
To exclude adjustments to accruals for litigation-related settlement charges.
(4)
To exclude amounts related to opioid-related legal expenses. The amount during the nine months ended September 30, 2022 reflects the recovery of certain previously-incurred opioid-related legal expenses.
(5)
Adjustments for asset impairment charges included the following (in thousands):
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Goodwill impairment charges
$ 97,000
$ —
$ 1,845,000
$ —
Other intangible asset impairment charges
53,200
—
103,153
7,811
Property, plant and equipment impairment charges
—
—
3,063
427
Disposal group impairment charges
—
42,155
—
42,155
Total
$ 150,200
$ 42,155
$ 1,951,216
$ 50,393
(6)
To exclude integration costs.
(7)
To exclude the impact of changes in the fair value of contingent consideration liabilities resulting from changes to estimates regarding the timing and amount of the future revenues of the underlying products and changes in other assumptions impacting the probability of incurring, and extent to which the Company could incur, related contingent obligations.
(8)
To exclude the loss on the extinguishment of debt associated with the Company's March 2021 refinancing transactions.
(9)
To exclude Other income, net per the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.
(10)
Amounts relate to the net expense or income recognized during Endo's bankruptcy proceedings required to be presented as Reorganization items, net under Accounting Standards Codification Topic 852, Reorganizations.
(11)
The "Other" rows included in each of the above reconciliations of GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP financial measures (except for the reconciliations of Net loss (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)) include the following (in thousands):
Three Months Ended September 30,
2022
2021
Cost of revenues
Operating
Other non-
Cost of revenues
Operating
Other non-
Foreign currency impact
$ —
$ —
$ (6,220)
$ —
$ —
$ (2,036)
Other miscellaneous
125
1,570
(586)
525
—
(4,890)
Total
$ 125
$ 1,570
$ (6,806)
$ 525
$ —
$ (6,926)
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2022
2021
Cost of revenues
Operating
Other non-
Cost of revenues
Operating
Other non-
Foreign currency impact
$ —
$ —
$ (7,114)
$ —
$ —
$ 466
Debt modification costs
—
—
—
—
3,879
—
Other miscellaneous
375
1,570
(17,789)
1,176
30
(4,890)
Total
$ 375
$ 1,570
$ (24,903)
$ 1,176
$ 3,909
$ (4,424)
The "Other" row included in the reconciliations of Net loss (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) primarily relates to the items enumerated in the foregoing "Cost of revenues" and "Operating expenses" columns.
(12)
To exclude the results of the businesses reported as discontinued operations, net of tax.
(13)
To exclude amortization expense related to intangible assets.
(14)
Adjusted income taxes are calculated by tax effecting adjusted pre-tax income and permanent book-tax differences at the applicable effective tax rate that will be determined by reference to statutory tax rates in the relevant jurisdictions in which the Company operates. Adjusted income taxes include current and deferred income tax expense commensurate with the non-GAAP measure of profitability.
(15)
Effective January 1, 2022, these non-GAAP financial measures now include acquired in-process research and development charges which were previously excluded under Endo's legacy non-GAAP policy. This change has been applied retrospectively to all periods presented. Amounts of Acquired in-process research and development charges included within these non-GAAP financial measures are set forth in the table below (in thousands):
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Acquired in-process research and development charges
$ 800
$ —
$ 68,700
$ 5,000
(16)
Calculated as income or loss from continuing operations divided by the applicable weighted average share number. The applicable weighted average share numbers are as follows (in thousands):
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
GAAP
235,160
233,578
234,719
232,487
Non-GAAP Adjusted
236,183
235,527
236,372
236,538
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Company utilizes certain financial measures that are not prescribed by or prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (GAAP). These non-GAAP financial measures are not, and should not be viewed as, substitutes for GAAP net income and its components and diluted net income per share amounts. Despite the importance of these measures to management in goal setting and performance measurement, the company stresses that these are non-GAAP financial measures that have no standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and, therefore, have limits in their usefulness to investors. Because of the non-standardized definitions, non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP adjusted net income from continuing operations and its components (unlike GAAP net income from continuing operations and its components) may not be comparable to the calculation of similar measures of other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures are presented solely to permit investors to more fully understand how management assesses performance.
Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. However, the Company does not provide reconciliations of projected non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures, nor does it provide comparable projected GAAP financial measures for such projected non-GAAP financial measures. The Company is unable to provide such reconciliations without unreasonable efforts due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliations, including adjustments that could be made for asset impairments, contingent consideration adjustments, legal settlements, gain / loss on extinguishment of debt, adjustments to inventory and other charges reflected in the reconciliation of historic numbers, the amounts of which could be significant.
See Endo's Current Report on Form 8-K furnished today to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for an explanation of Endo's non-GAAP financial measures.
About Endo
Endo (OTC: ENDPQ) is a specialty pharmaceutical company committed to helping everyone we serve live their best life through the delivery of quality, life-enhancing therapies. Our decades of proven success come from passionate team members around the globe collaborating to bring treatments forward. Together, we boldly transform insights into treatments benefiting those who need them, when they need them. Learn more at endo.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain information in this press release may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and any applicable Canadian securities legislation, including, but not limited to, statements with respect to financial guidance, the restructuring support agreement and the sale transaction, the Chapter 11 proceedings and recognition proceedings, and any other statements that refer to Endo's expected, estimated or anticipated future results or that do not relate solely to historical facts. Statements including words or phrases such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "plan," "will," "may," "look forward," "intend," "guidance," "future," "potential" or similar expressions are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements in this communication reflect the Company's current views as of the date of this communication about its plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to it and on assumptions it has made. Actual results may differ materially and adversely from current expectations based on a number of factors, including, among other things, the following: the timing, impact or results of any pending or future litigation, investigations, proceedings or claims, including opioid, tax and antitrust related matters; actual or contingent liabilities; settlement discussions or negotiations; the Company's liquidity, financial performance, cash position and operations; the Company's strategy; risks and uncertainties associated with Chapter 11 proceedings; the negative impacts on the Company's businesses as a result of filing for and operating under Chapter 11 protection; the time, terms and ability to confirm a sale of the Company's businesses under Section 363 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code; the adequacy of the capital resources of the Company's businesses and the difficulty in forecasting the liquidity requirements of the operations of the Company's businesses; the unpredictability of the Company's financial results while in Chapter 11 proceedings; the Company's ability to discharge claims in Chapter 11 proceedings; negotiations with the holders of the Company's indebtedness and its trade creditors and other significant creditors; risks and uncertainties with performing under the terms of the restructuring support agreement and any other arrangement with lenders or creditors while in Chapter 11 proceedings; the Company's ability to conduct business as usual; the Company's ability to continue to serve customers, suppliers and other business partners at the high level of service and performance they have come to expect from the Company; the Company's ability to continue to pay employees, suppliers and vendors; the ability to control costs during Chapter 11 proceedings; adverse litigation; the risk that the Company's Chapter 11 Cases may be converted to cases under Chapter 7 of the Bankruptcy Code; the Company's ability to secure operating capital; the Company's ability to take advantage of opportunities to acquire assets with upside potential; the Company's ability to execute on its strategic plan to pursue, evaluate and close an asset sale of the Company's businesses pursuant to Section 363 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code; the impact of competition, including the loss of exclusivity and generic competition for VASOSTRICT®; Endo's ability to satisfy judgments or settlements or pursue appeals including bonding requirements; Endo's ability to adjust to changing market conditions; Endo's ability to attract and retain key personnel; supply chain interruptions or difficulties; changes in competitive or market conditions; changes in legislation or regulatory developments; Endo's ability to obtain and maintain adequate protection for Endo's intellectual property rights; the timing and uncertainty of the results of both the research and development and regulatory processes, including regulatory decisions, product recalls, withdrawals and other unusual items; domestic and foreign health care and cost containment reforms, including government pricing, tax and reimbursement policies; technological advances and patents obtained by competitors; the performance, including the approval, introduction, and consumer and physician acceptance of new products and the continuing acceptance of currently marketed products; Endo's ability to integrate any newly acquired products into Endo's portfolio and achieve any financial or commercial expectations; the impact that known and unknown side effects may have on market perception and consumer preference for Endo's products; the effectiveness of advertising and other promotional campaigns; the timely and successful implementation of any strategic initiatives; unfavorable publicity regarding the misuse of opioids; the uncertainty associated with the identification of and successful consummation and execution of external corporate development initiatives and strategic partnering transactions; Endo's ability to advance its strategic priorities, develop its product pipeline and continue to develop the market for QWO®, XIAFLEX® and other branded and unbranded products; and Endo's ability to obtain and successfully manufacture, maintain and distribute a sufficient supply of products to meet market demand in a timely manner. In addition, U.S. and international economic conditions, including consumer confidence and debt levels, inflation, taxation, changes in interest and currency exchange rates, international relations, capital and credit availability, the status of financial markets and institutions, the impact of and response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the impact of continued economic volatility, can materially affect Endo's results. Therefore, the reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. Endo expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required to do so by law.
Additional information concerning risk factors, including those referenced above, can be found in press releases issued by Endo, as well as Endo's public periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and with securities regulators in Canada, including the discussion under the heading "Risk Factors" in Endo's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of Endo's press releases and additional information about Endo are available at www.endo.com or you can contact the Endo Investor Relations Department at relations.investor@endo.com.
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Endo International plc