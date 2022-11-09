HELLAS CONSTRUCTION RANKS #86 ON 2022 ENR TOP 600 LIST

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third consecutive year Hellas Construction has been ranked near the top at #86 on the 2022 Engineering News-Record (ENR) Top 600 Specialty Contractors List with reported revenues of $389M.

Hellas Construction, who is the official turf provider of the Dallas Cowboys, has ushered in the next generation Matrix SoftTop® Convertible Turf System with Helix Technology. This allows pro teams like the Cowboys to switch to a college or soccer field in less than 24 hours. (PRNewswire)

Hellas Construction specializes in construction and installation of sports surfacing materials and facility amenities including sports lighting. Hellas manufactures its own synthetic turf, track, and tennis materials at three Hellas owned factories. Hellas also owns and operates its own heavy construction equipment manned by specially trained and certified employee crews. This allows Hellas to control the supply chain, construction schedules, budgets, and project requirements without reliance upon independent third parties.

Hellas Construction's CEO and President Reed J. Seaton says, "Hellas Construction was founded in 2003 with the goal to help strengthen and build communities through athletic venues. To be named to the ENR Top 600 again is proof we're exceeding our goal in communities nationwide." Hellas operates turf manufacturing plants in Alabama and Georgia plus a polymers plant in Texas for court and track surfacing.

ENR is an American weekly magazine that provides news, analysis, data, and opinion for the construction industry worldwide. It is widely regarded as one of the construction industry's most authoritative publications.

Hellas has positioned hubs across the United States to serve local markets nation-wide. It has offices in Austin, Dallas, Houston, San Antonio, El Paso, Phoenix, San Diego, Seattle, Wichita, and Miami. Hellas has built NFL fields from coast to coast. The Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Rams, Los Angeles Chargers, Kansas City Chiefs, Tennessee Titans, Washington Commanders, Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins, and Green Bay Packers all play or practice on Hellas fields entering the 2023 NFL season.

Hellas Construction Inc. is America's largest sports contractor specializing in the manufacturing, construction and installation of sports surfaces and amenities and holds multiple patents (6,800,339, 7,838,096, 7,249,913, 7,364,634). By controlling the supply chain and building facilities with its own forces, Hellas can complete any turf, track, court, or sports lighting project – start to finish – without delay. For more information visit www.hellasconstruction.com.

AT&T Stadium is a retractable roof stadium in Arlington, Texas, United States. It serves as the home of the Dallas Cowboys of the NFL, who play in the NFC East Division. dallascowboys.com

SoFi Stadium is an unprecedented and unparalleled sports and entertainment destination built in Inglewood, CA, by Los Angeles Rams Owner/Chairman E. Stanley Kroenke. The first indoor-outdoor stadium to be constructed, located on the site of the former Hollywood Park racetrack and is home to the LA Rams and LA Chargers. www.sofistadium.com

Hellas installed Matrix Helix synthetic turf and a Cushdrain® at SoFi Stadium, which hosted Super Bowl LVI. Upcoming events at SoFi Stadium include the College Football Playoff National Championship on January 9, 2023 and the opening and closing ceremonies at the 2028 Summer Olympics. (PRNewswire)

