MBH PARTNERS WITH DR. BRUCE PERRY, COAUTHOR OF NEW YORK TIMES BESTSELLER "WHAT HAPPENED TO YOU?"

In new role as Meadows Senior Fellow, this world-renowned clinician brings his expertise in childhood trauma and his Neurosequential Network to Meadows Behavioral Healthcare's proven treatment programs

WICKENBURG, Ariz., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Meadows Behavioral Healthcare (MBH) is pleased to announce Dr. Bruce D. Perry as their newest Meadows Senior Fellow. A graduate of Yale University School of Medicine, Dr. Perry has devoted three decades to teaching, research, and clinical practice in children's mental health and the neurosciences. His work on the effects of abuse, neglect, and trauma on the developing brain has impacted clinical practice, programs, and policy worldwide. He is also a New York Times bestselling author, co-writing 2021's What Happened to You? Conversations on Trauma, Resilience, and Healing with Oprah Winfrey.

"We are excited to welcome Dr. Perry to the team. We have followed his work and writing over the course of his career and recognize the important contributions of his Neurosequential Model," says Sean Walsh, CEO of Meadows Behavioral Healthcare. "He will be an invaluable asset to our team as he imparts his expertise to our clinicians and patients, especially in the development of our upcoming Meadows Adolescent Center."

Meadows Senior Fellows are some of the nation's top addiction and recovery experts, providing ongoing direction, consultation, and training for staff as well as interacting with patients. They work together to ensure that The Meadows Model is the most clinically comprehensive and nurturing program available today. MBH's network of specialized behavioral healthcare programs provide evidence-based treatment for those struggling with emotional trauma, drug and alcohol addiction, sex addiction, eating disorders, psychiatric disorders, and co-occurring conditions.

"I am very honored to have the opportunity to join the distinguished group of Fellows at The Meadows," Dr. Perry said, adding, "and I look forward to sharing the work of the Neurosequential Network and learning from them as well."

Dr. Perry is a natural fit to join the work MBH is already doing. His clinical research has resulted in the development of innovative clinical practices and programs working with maltreated and traumatized children, most prominently the Neurosequential Model©, a developmentally sensitive, neurobiology-informed approach to clinical work, education, and caregiving. His experience as a clinician and researcher has led many community and governmental agencies to consult Dr. Perry following high-profile incidents involving traumatized children and youth including the September 11th terrorist attacks, Hurricane Katrina, the FLDS polygamist sect, the Haiti earthquake, and the Sandy Hook Elementary school shootings.

