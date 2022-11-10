Ameren highlights climate commitments: new report provides update on company progress toward achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2045

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Ameren Corporation (NYSE: AEE) released its latest climate report aligned with the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) recommendations. The report highlights actions the company is taking to manage climate-related risks and transition to a cleaner energy future, achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2045.

"Climate change is a critical issue for our customers, our communities, our nation and our planet, and we are committed to doing our part. That's why we have taken an even more aggressive approach to address climate impacts," said Marty Lyons, president and chief executive officer of Ameren Corporation. "In 2022 we accelerated our goal of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by five years, from 2050 to 2045 – all while safeguarding energy affordability, reliability and resiliency for our customers."

The report includes scenario analysis evaluating the alignment of Ameren's current science-based carbon emissions reduction targets, as outlined in its Integrated Resource Plan. Ameren's emissions reduction targets are consistent with the objectives of the Paris Agreement and limiting global temperature rise to no more than 1.5°C. The analysis shows that Ameren's approach falls well within the range of scenarios that are aligned with this goal.

"As the climate risk landscape continues to evolve, we will work collaboratively with our key stakeholders so we can achieve our net-zero carbon emissions goal and preserve our shared environment," said Gwen Mizell, chief sustainability, diversity and philanthropy officer at Ameren. "We will continue to report on our progress toward this goal so we can reach Ameren's vision of a sustainable energy future for our region."

Notable changes since the May 2021 report include:

Achieving a 60% reduction in carbon emissions by 2030 and an 85% carbon emissions reduction by 2040, based on 2005 levels.

Adding 2,400 megawatts (MW) of new clean renewable generation by 2030, and a total of 5,400 MW by 2040.

Advancing the retirement of three of four coal-fired energy centers by 2030, with all coal retired by 2042.

Targeting a 95% reduction in water withdrawal by 2045, based on a 2005 baseline.

Making infrastructure investments to promote the adoption of electric vehicles and electric public transportation, including electrifying 35% of Ameren's vehicle fleet by 2030.

Ameren's climate report is one of several environmental reports the company publishes. Read the full reports at AmerenInvestors.com .

About Ameren Corporation

St. Louis-based Ameren Corporation powers the quality of life for 2.4 million electric customers and more than 900,000 natural gas customers in a 64,000-square-mile area through its Ameren Missouri and Ameren Illinois rate-regulated utility subsidiaries. Ameren Illinois provides electric transmission and distribution service and natural gas distribution service. Ameren Missouri provides electric generation, transmission and distribution services, as well as natural gas distribution service. Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois operates a rate-regulated electric transmission business in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc. For more information, visit Ameren.com, or follow us on Twitter at @AmerenCorp, Facebook.com/AmerenCorp, or LinkedIn.com/company/Ameren.

