Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Jewish Activists of JLP Protest Anti-Defamation League (ADL) Failure to Protect Jews

Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 12:01 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago

BOSTON, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Jewish Leadership Project (JLP) is today protesting the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) during its National Convention in NYC for ADL's continued failure to defend the Jewish community against the surge of Jew-hatred across the country. JLP has arranged for its message to be displayed on large ad-truck — to be placed in front of the Convention.

Charles Jacobs, JLP President said today, " The ADL has abandoned its mission and has become little more than another left-wing political organization at a time that the Jewish community is suffering from a historical surge in Jew-hatred. The ADL is the Jewish community's designated defense agency, yet has been downplaying or ignoring Jew-hatred from politically incorrect sources."

The JLP is a special project of Americans for Peace and Tolerance
www.jewishleadershipproject.org

Contact: Charles Jacobs, Charlesjacobs123@gmail.com, 617 835 3584

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jewish-activists-of-jlp-protest-anti-defamation-league-adl-failure-to-protect-jews-301674846.html

SOURCE Jewish Leadership Project

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.