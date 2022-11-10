Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

TOPGOLF CALLAWAY BRANDS CORP. TO ATTEND STEPHENS' ANNUAL INVESTMENT CONFERENCE

Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago

CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ – Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG) (the "Company") announced today that it will be attending Stephens' Annual Investment Conference on November 17, 2022, in Nashville, Tennessee.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. Logo (PRNewsFoto/Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp.)...
Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. Logo (PRNewsFoto/Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp.) (PRNewsfoto/Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp.)(PRNewswire)

The Company's presentation materials will be made available ahead of the conference and can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://www.topgolfcallawaybrands.com.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG) is an unrivaled tech-enabled Modern Golf and active lifestyle company delivering leading golf equipment, apparel, and entertainment, with a portfolio of global brands including Topgolf, Callaway Golf, TravisMathew, Toptracer, Odyssey, OGIO, Jack Wolfskin, and World Golf Tour ("WGT"). "Modern Golf" is the dynamic and inclusive ecosystem that includes both on-course and off-course golf. For more information, please visit https://www.topgolfcallawaybrands.com.

Contact:
Lauren Scott
(760) 931-1771
invrelations@tcbrands.com

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/topgolf-callaway-brands-corp-to-attend-stephens-annual-investment-conference-301675100.html

SOURCE Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.