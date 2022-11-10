Truck Safety Coalition Names Riddle & Brantley "Champion of Courage"

North Carolina Law Firm Riddle & Brantley Partners with the Truck Safety Coalition

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Riddle & Brantley was recently named a "Champion of Courage" by the Truck Safety Coalition (TSC) – an organization committed to educating policymakers and the public about commercial truck safety issues.

As the only North Carolina firm honored with the "Champion of Courage" distinction, Riddle & Brantley is proud to support the efforts of the Truck Safety Coalition, which raises public awareness about the dangers of modern trucking operations, regulations, and practices. As an internationally recognized organization, the TSC supports making changes on a legislative level that put public safety first.

Among its many initiatives, the TSC recently petitioned the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to reconsider a prior ruling and require commercial motor vehicles (CMVs) to install rear underride guards. Without them, passenger vehicles involved in underride crashes with large trucks are more vulnerable to system failure, causing serious if not fatal injuries to the passengers inside. The TSC also supports higher minimum insurance coverage for CMVs so that accident victims can avoid lengthy litigation to receive fair compensation for their injuries.

"We unequivocally stand by the Truck Safety Coalition, whose goal is to make our nation's roads safer for everyone," said managing partner Gene Riddle. "Introducing speed limiters and automated braking systems on commercial vehicles, as well as stricter regulations to stop fatigued driving can help reduce the number of truck accident injuries and fatalities."

About the Truck Safety Coalition

The Truck Safety Coalition is a national non-profit partnership between Parents Against Tired Truckers (PATT) and the Citizens for Reliable and Safe Highways (CRASH). Headquartered in Washington D.C., the TSC offers truck accident victims and their surviving families immediate support. The organization brings national focus to trucking safety concerns and solutions.

About Riddle & Brantley

Riddle & Brantley, LLP is a North Carolina personal injury law firm that helps injured victims and families pursue justice for their losses. The firm represents victims of truck accidents in NC and handles a wide range of complex injury matters. The attorneys at Riddle & Brantley, LLP are consistently recognized for outstanding results, superior client service, and local community involvement.

