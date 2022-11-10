TYAN Now Offering Systems Powered by 4th Gen AMD EPYC Processors

NEWARK, Calif., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TYAN®, an industry-leading server platform design manufacturer and a MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation subsidiary, today introduced AMD EPYC™ 9004 Series processor-based server platforms highlighting energy efficiency and performance breakthroughs designed for next generation server architecture for data centers.

"Facing the post-COVID economy world, data centers are required to build on more environmentally friendly, secure and flexible features to respond to the growing of teleworking, video streaming, IoT and 5G," said Danny Hsu, Vice President of MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation's Server Infrastructure BU. "TYAN's new server platforms powered by 4th Gen AMD EPYC processors efficiently enable data centers by doing more tasks with the same number of servers."

"We designed 4th Gen AMD EPYC processors to give our customers exactly what they said they needed, high performance, exceptional energy efficiency and low total cost of ownership," said Ram Peddibhotla, corporate vice president, EPYC product management, AMD. "With the latest "Zen 4" architecture that incorporates modern security by design, 4th Gen AMD EPYC processors are an outstanding choice for IT professionals looking to optimize their data centers for leadership performance while helping address environmental goals."

High memory capacity and data cache servers to power the cloud

TYAN's cloud platforms benefit from the innovations of AMD EPYC 9004 Series processors and are designed for cloud and data analytics applications that help move data faster. The Tomcat CX S8056 is a single-socket server motherboard in 12" x 14.1" form factor, supporting 24 DDR5 DIMM slots, two PCIe 5.0 riser slots, nine MCIO connectors, two NVMe M.2, and one OCP 3.0 LAN mezzanine slot for rack-optimized server deployment.

The Transport CX GC68A-B8056 is a cost-optimized single-socket server platform featuring 24 DDR5 DIMM slots, a pair of PCIe 5.0 x16 expansion slots, one OCP 3.0 LAN mezzanine slot and two 10GbE onboard Ethernet ports in 1U configuration. The GC68A-B8056 accommodates twelve 2.5" tool-less drive bays supporting NVMe U.2 devices for applications which require outstanding compute cores as well as high performance storage I/Os.

Hybrid and all-flash storage server to maximize application performance

TYAN's storage platforms are designed to deliver massive data I/O between memory and storage devices for cloud applications. TYAN's Transport SX TS70-B8056 and Transport SX TS70A-B8056 are 2U single-socket storage servers with support for 24 DDR4 DIMM slots, three PCIe 5.0 and one OCP 3.0 LAN mezzanine slots. The TS70-B8056 accommodates twelve front 3.5" drive bays with up to four NVMe U.2 support, and two rear 2.5" NVMe U.2 hot-swap, tool-less drive bays for boot drive deployment; the TS70A-B8056 offers 26 2.5" NVMe U.2 hot-swap, tool-less drive bays for high IOPs requirement in high-performance data streaming applications.

Optimized for the most demanding workloads in HPC, AI and machine learning

Leveraging 4th Gen AMD EPYC processors, TYAN's HPC platforms enable the high performance demands of today's AI and machine learning applications. The Tomcat HX S8050 server motherboard provides eight DDR5 DIMM slots, five PCIe 5.0 x16 slots, four MCIO connectors, two NVMe M.2 slots, two 10GbE and two GbE onboard Ethernet ports in CEB (12" x 10.5") form factor.

The Transport HX FT65T-B8050 is a rack-convertible pedestal server platform featuring a single AMD EPYC 9004 Series processor, eight DDR5 DIMM slots, eight 3.5" SATA and two 2.5" NVMe U.2 hot-swap, tool-less drive bays. The FT65T-B8050 supports up to two double-wide PCIe 5.0 x16 professional GPUs along with two additional high-speed networking adapters for parallel clustered workloads.

