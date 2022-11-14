AIDA LEVITAN, CHAIR OF U.S. CENTURY BANK, RECOGNIZED BY FORBES ON PRESTIGIOUS '50 OVER 50' LIST

Pioneer in Marketing, Finance and the Arts Recognized as a Global Leader in "Money"

MIAMI, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Century Bank ("Bank") and USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. ("USCB" and collectively with the Bank, the "Company") (NASDAQ: USCB), announced that its Chair, Aida Levitan, Ph.D. has been named to the Forbes '50 Over 50' Money List, alongside global leaders from BlackRock, Blackstone, the Federal Reserve Bank, Harvard University, JP Morgan Chase, and Morgan Stanley.

"Simply put, Aida is a force of nature," said Luis de la Aguilera, President and CEO. "Her remarkable career has made her an icon in our community, and we're so fortunate to have her guiding our rapidly-growing institution."

In the glowing write-up summarizing Dr. Levitan's career, Forbes highlighted several accomplishments https://www.forbes.com/50over50/money

She is the only Cuban American female chair of a U.S. commercial community bank.

In 2010, she was appointed by President Obama and Congress to the national commission on the creation of the Smithsonian Latino Museum and became vice chair of the Smithsonian Latino Center in 2013.

Her pioneering work founding, and ultimately exiting, a marketing communications agency where she worked with brands such as Nestlé, Coca-Cola, and TJX Companies.

Her educational credentials, including a Ph.D. in Spanish literature from Emory University and a B.A. in Spanish language and literature from the University of Miami .

"I am honored by this wonderful Forbes recognition, which represents a capstone to my journey from Cuban exile to Chair of a publicly-traded bank," said Dr. Levitan. "I also thank our board and management team for making me a part of the outstanding U.S. Century Bank success story. Only in this extraordinary country can a penniless, first-generation refugee receive so many opportunities to grow and achieve great dreams!"

Since its inception in 2002, U.S. Century Bank has grown exponentially and, one year ago, was the only bank in Florida to go public on the NASDAQ under the symbol USCB. This year, U.S. Century Bank proudly celebrates its 20-year anniversary while simultaneously surpassing $2 billion in assets and joining the Russell 3000. To learn more about the Bank's journey of resilience, growth, and community building these past two decades, please visit: https://www.uscentury.com/about-us/20-year-celebration.

About USCB Financial Holdings, Inc.

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. is the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank. Established in 2002, U.S. Century Bank is one of the largest community banks headquartered in Miami, and one of the largest community banks in the state of Florida. U.S. Century Bank is rated 5-Stars by BauerFinancial, the nation's leading independent bank rating firm. U.S. Century Bank offers customers a wide range of financial products and services and supports numerous community organizations, including the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce, the South Florida Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, and ChamberSouth. For more information or to find a banking center near you, please call (305) 715-5200 or visit www.uscentury.com.

