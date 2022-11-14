OFS is Selected by DC BLOX For its Myrtle Beach to Atlanta Network

OFS' large capacity fiber optic cable along DC BLOX's new route enables robust connectivity throughout the Southeast

ATLANTA, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OFS , a leading manufacturer of innovative fiber optic products, announces it has been selected by DC BLOX , a provider of multi-tenant data centers, dark fiber, and connectivity solutions that delivers the infrastructure essential to power today's digital business. As the exclusive fiber optic cable provider, OFS is providing its industry-leading fiber optic cable for DC BLOX's Myrtle Beach, South Carolina Cable Landing Station (CLS) terrestrial network extension, connecting from the Myrtle Beach CLS, through Charleston, Augusta, and Atlanta landing in Lithia Springs, Georgia with eight strategically located network aggregation facilities enabling regional cloud computing, wireless services, local content distribution and broadband access to underserved areas in both South Carolina and Georgia.

OFS logo (PRNewsfoto/OFS) (PRNewswire)

OFS and DC BLOX have a strong proven relationship. Through DC BLOX's acquisition of Light Source Communications' fiber assets in South Carolina and Georgia, the long-standing direct relationship ensures projects are supported from concept through completion, with direct access for technical support on all planning, deployment, and operational matters. Debra Freitas, Chief Commercial Officer, DC BLOX Fiber comments, "we knew what we wanted to accomplish with this new network route, and OFS' large capacity fiber optic cable, leveraging the latest technology, has allowed us to increase the quality of our network while managing costs".

DC BLOX celebrated the groundbreaking of the new CLS on October 4, 2022. The 15-megawatt CLS is expected to be available in the second quarter of 2023, while the fiber route will be completed in the first quarter of 2024. DC BLOX's nearly 500-mile dark fiber route will be the first, high-capacity East-to-West fiber path from South Carolina through Georgia. "With a relationship that spans more than seven years, we are proud to know that OFS' local facilities are manufacturing our fiber optic cabling. DC BLOX is committed to serving locally and connecting globally and bringing business opportunities to regional communities is important to us," adds Debra Freitas.

"Working with Debra and the team at DC BLOX has been a rewarding experience," says Holly Hulse, President, and CEO of OFS. "By working together on this new network route, we are empowering local communities with jobs and new technology and connectivity solutions that will attract new businesses and prepare the Southeast for long-term digital infrastructure sustainability."

To learn more about DC BLOX and its new fiber route, please visit www.dcblox.com

About DC BLOX

DC BLOX owns and operates interconnected multi-tenant data centers and dark fiber solutions that deliver the infrastructure and connectivity essential to power today's digital business. DC BLOX's private network fabric and robust connectivity ecosystem enable access to built-in carriers, Internet exchanges, public cloud providers, and DC BLOX data centers to businesses across the Southeast. DC BLOX's data centers are located in Atlanta, GA; Birmingham, AL; Huntsville, AL; Chattanooga, TN; Greenville, SC, and a future cable landing station in Myrtle Beach, SC. For more information, please visit www.dcblox.com , or call +1. 877.590.1684, and connect with DC BLOX on Twitter , LinkedIn , and Facebook.

About OFS

OFS is a world-leading designer, manufacturer, and provider of optical fiber, fiber optic cable, connectivity, fiber-to-the-subscriber (FTTx), and specialty fiber optic products. We put our development and manufacturing resources to work creating solutions for applications in such areas as telecommunications, medicine, industrial networking, sensing, aerospace, defense, and energy. We provide reliable, cost-effective fiber optic solutions that help our customers meet the needs of consumers and businesses today and into the future.

Headquartered in Norcross (near Atlanta) Georgia, U.S.A., OFS is a global provider with facilities in several countries worldwide. OFS is part of Furukawa Electric Group, a multi-billion-dollar leader in optical communications. Please visit www.ofsoptics.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE OFS