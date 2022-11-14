Ontario International Airport passenger volume reached single-month high in October

Southern California gateway recorded eighth straight month of better than pre-pandemic numbers
ONTARIO, Calif., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ontario International Airport (ONT) welcomed more than 541,000 airline passengers in October – the highest total in a single month since its 2016 transfer to local ownership – and extended its run of better than pre-pandemic levels, airport officials announced.
The Southern California gateway posted a 7.3% increase in total air travelers in October compared with October 2019, the eighth consecutive month in which the number of air travelers was higher than before the pandemic and the sixth straight month above 500,000 passengers. Year over year, ONT's October total grew by 9.5%, with increases in domestic and international passengers of 9.2% and 20%, respectively.
Through the first 10 months of the year, ONT served 4.75 million passengers, 4% more than the same period in 2019 and 33.7% higher than last year.
"Air travelers and our airline partners continued to show tremendous confidence in Ontario International in October, as our airport recorded the highest number of passengers in a single month since we took ownership six years ago," said Alan D. Wapner, president of the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA) Board of Commissioners and Mayor pro Tem of the City of Ontario. "Ontario is consistently exceeding pre-pandemic passenger volumes, which is a clear reflection of our airport's robust recovery and the unyielding faith of air travelers in our ability to provide the hallmark hassle-free customer experience they expect."
Passenger
Totals
Oct
2022
Oct
2019
Change
YTD
2022
YTD
2019
Change
Domestic
526,004
480,318
9.51 %
4,598,717
4,319,183
6.5 %
International
15,726
24,232
-35.10 %
152,529
248,121
-38.5 %
Total
541,730
504,550
7.37 %
4,751,246
4,567,304
4.0 %
Passenger
Totals
Oct
2022
Oct
2021
Change
YTD
2022
YTD
2021
Change
Domestic
526,004
481,635
9.21 %
4,598,717
3,461,661
32.8 %
International
15,726
13,092
20.12 %
152,529
92,278
65.3 %
Total
541,730
494.727
9.5 %
4,751,246
3,553,939
33.7 %
"Ontario International plays critical role in one of the world's most robust supply chain hubs, creating jobs and economic opportunities across the Inland Empire and throughout Southern California," said Atif Elkadi, OIAA chief executive officer.
Elkadi pointed to a newly released study by Oxford Economics which showed Ontario International generating $3.8 billion in annual economic activity, supporting 27,800 jobs and serving as the hub of a logistics network that produces $17.8 billion in economic output.
Air cargo
(tonnage)
Oct
2022
Oct
2019
Change
YTD
2022
YTD
2019
Change
Freight
64,449
66,436
-2.99 %
642,003
605,498
6.0 %
4,134
1,557
165,44 %
45,193
19,778
128.5 %
Total
68,583
67,994
0.87 %
687,196
625.276
9.9 %
Air cargo
(tonnage)
Oct
2022
Oct
2021
Change
YTD
2022
YTD
2021
Change
Freight
64,449
67,862
-5.03 %
642,003
677,814
-5.3 %
4,134
5,039
-17.96 %
45,193
39,465
14.5 %
Total
68,583
72,901
-5.92 %
687,196
717,279
-4.2 %
