ASTI DOCG RAISES ITS SIGHTS AND IS HIGHLIGHTED ALL OVER THE TURIN CULTURAL SCENE - FROM TENNIS CHAMPIONSHIPS TO ARTISTIC INITIATIVES, ASTI SPUMANTE AND MOSCATO D'ASTI ARE THE CHOICE FOR CELEBRATIONS

A forum entitled "90 years of Bubbles" will take place on November 16th, 2022 at 11:00 A.M in Turin to celebrate the Consorzio's 90th anniversary. Additionally, the Nitto ATP Finals 2022 are underway with many opportunities to raise a glass of aromatic bubbles from Piedmont.

ASTI, Italy, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Asti Spumante and Moscato d'Asti are back on the international scene and ready to show their beauty at numerous activities in November around the capital city of the Piedmont region, Turin. Consorzio dell'Asti is the Official Sparkling Wine of the Nitto ATP tennis finals and is celebrating its 90th anniversary with an exhibition entitled "Novant'anni di bollicine" - '90 years of Bubbles.' The exhibition that celebrates these two great wines and all the producers, is moving from the museum in Asti to the Museo Nazionale del Risorgimento Italiano in Turin, in Piazza Carlo Alberto 8. The exhibit runs from November 16th to January 8th, 2023 and looks at the past, present, and future, of the denomination. A pioneer of sparkling wine in all of Italy, the exhibit shows the story of the appellation through promotional materials of the consortium and wineries.

The forum which takes place on Wednesday, November 16th is moderated by Cinzia Benzi, a writer and member of Le Donne del Vino. The Forum will concentrate on a number of topics such as sweet wines in the restaurant channel. Luminaries such as Gabrielli Gorelli, the first Italian Master of Wine, and Paolo Marchi, a journalist and creator of the worldwide Italian food event, Identità Golose will weigh in. The forum will be live and also streamed online. Viewers and guests can visit the exhibition after the forum.

The Nitto ATP Finals 2022, take place from Sunday November 13th to November 20th and wines from the DOCG are present in the Fan Village: guests can enjoy all the styles of Asti Spumante from Brut to Dry, Extra Dry or Dolce, both on their own or in mixed cocktails.

Asti Spumante and Moscato Asti are a perfect complement to the holiday season, to grace your Thanksgiving table or at Christmas, bringing cheer and light to the holiday season.

Media Contact:

Giacomo Pondini

Director of ASTI DOCG Consortium

giacomo.pondini@astidocg.it

