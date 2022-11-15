Caroline Dunaway Returns to RAM Partners LLC to Lead Properties Across Southern, Southern Central US

ATLANTA, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RAM Partners LLC, the award-winning, full-service property management company, today announced Caroline Dunaway has rejoined its executive team as a Group Vice President of Operations. She will lead properties across the South Central and Southeast regions in this new role, including Arkansas, Tennessee, North Carolina and Georgia.

Dunaway was most recently a vice president with Asset Living and brings more than 30 years of experience in all areas of property management including new business development. In addition, she previously held executive roles with Lincoln Property Company, META Real Estate Partners (previously known as SWH Management) and Summit Property Company.

Dunaway is known as a leader who has a passion to train, develop, motivate and mentor her team. Helping people meet their leadership goals is something she finds personally rewarding. Her experience runs the full spectrum of property management, including renovation/repositions, acquisitions, and a concentrated focus on new development/lease-ups. Her best advice is always to "inspect what you expect".

"RAM Partners is a best-in-class property management firm with the brightest and most talented associates I've had the privilege to work with," said Dunaway. "RAM successfully cultivates long term partnerships with both institutional and private owners, while offering a desirable boutique firm approach. We will continue to learn and grow as fast as the industry is changing, and I am honored to be surrounded by such collaborative and empowered colleagues."

About RAM Partners

RAM Partners has a track record of successful apartment management through its dedication to superior service and a proven, results-driven model. The model consists of three parts — people, approach and partnership — resulting in a confluence of services and teams dedicated to providing the highest quality experience. Each member of the RAM team is committed to a common set of goals and takes pride in exceeding resident expectations. Entrusting properties to RAM Partners means a positive impact on the bottom line and a smart move for everyone involved. For more information, visit rampartnersllc.com.

