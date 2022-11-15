Katten Expands Commercial Litigation Group With Christopher Beatty

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Katten announced today that Christopher D. Beatty has joined as a partner in the Commercial Litigation practice in the Los Angeles office, adding to the group of recognized litigators on the West Coast.

"Chris brings considerable skills as a litigator who has handled sophisticated and complex cases and who is focused on developing strategies to achieve the best outcome for his clients whether in the courtroom or at the table," said David A. Crichlow, chair of Katten's Commercial Litigation practice. "As a result, he has successfully litigated high-stakes cases, resulting in multimillion-dollar verdicts, as well as guided clients to resolve matters with favorable out-of-court settlements."

Beatty has extensive trial and appellate litigation experience in both state and federal courts. His practice concentrates on finance, startups, "business divorces," entertainment matters, real estate, insurance issues, bankruptcy, trusts and estates, family disputes, employment, intellectual property, and other business matters. He has represented clients in a range of industries including entertainment, travel and health care, as well as hedge funds and venture capital firms and pharmaceutical companies.

In addition, Beatty has an active pro bono practice and serves as chair of the Los Angeles chapter of the J. Reuben Clark Law Society, an organization that provides legal pro bono services in the areas of immigration, refugee needs, expungement/reentry, combating human trafficking, and disaster relief.

Katten is a full-service law firm with approximately 700 attorneys in locations across the United States and in London and Shanghai. Clients seeking sophisticated, high-value legal services turn to Katten for counsel locally, nationally and internationally. The firm's core areas of practice include corporate, financial markets and funds, insolvency and restructuring, intellectual property, litigation, real estate, structured finance and securitization, transactional tax planning, private credit and private wealth. Katten represents public and private companies in numerous industries, as well as a number of government and nonprofit organizations and individuals.

