Kindred™s climate targets approved by the Science Based Targets initiative

Kindred announces today the official validation approval from the Science Based Targets initiative of the Group's greenhouse gas emission targets. The targets have been updated since originally communicated in 2020. The validation marks an important step forward as Kindred looks to accelerate its work with reducing emissions.

VALLETTA, Malta, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindred Group plc's (Kindred) updated climate targets have now been independently validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), a collaborative initiative created to drive climate action in the private sector. The targets have been developed in line with Science Based Target setting method to meet the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement. Kindred commits to reduce absolute scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions 90 per cent by fiscal year 2027 from a fiscal year 2019 base year. Kindred also commits to reduce absolute scope 3 greenhouse gas emissions 35 per cent within the same timeframe.

"As one of the first companies in the European gambling industry to introduce science-based emission targets in 2020, we are happy to continue to break new ground and to have our adapted targets validated. The severity of the climate crisis calls for immediate and resourceful action, and the SBTi plays a key role as an enforcer of significant, science-based progress. For us, this commitment reflects an important notion - there is no time to waste, and we must all do our part," says Henrik Tjärnström, CEO Kindred Group.

By committing to these goals, Kindred strengthens its process to develop and align its carbon-reduction targets to science-based standards throughout its business operations. These targets will provide guidance for the Group in its sustainability work going forward and joins the global movement of companies across industries that take action to reaching results in preventing climate change.

CONTACT:

For more information:

Maria Angell Dupont, External Communications Manager, Kindred Group

press@kindredgroup.com

+46 72 165 15 17

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/824/3666999/1669899.pdf Kindred™s climate targets approved by the Science Based Targets initiative https://news.cision.com/kindred-group/i/kindred-ma-nsberg-2,c3113969 Kindred ma nsberg 2

View original content:

SOURCE Kindred Group