PARSLEY HEALTH EXPANDS TO OFFER COST-SAVING FULL CONTINUUM CARE TO PAYERS & SELF-INSURED EMPLOYERS

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Robin Berzin, founder and CEO of Parsley Health–the nation's leading primary care provider designed to close the care gap for women–announced today from the HLTH stage that Parsley is expanding to bring its longitudinal and value-based approach to care to the enterprise market.

This year, Parsley has signed contracts with numerous tier-one provider systems, health plans, self-insured employers, national PBMs and top women's health benefits providers as it rapidly expands into the enterprise market.

Interest from enterprise has been spurred by a recognition from employers, plans and provider systems that today's women face a significant primary care gap and lack a medical home for their complex health needs. Studies show 20% of women do not have a primary care provider. Additionally, more than 20% of women rely on their gynecologist, a specialist, for their primary care needs. And even when women do have PCP access, many women have unique care needs that are not adequately supported by a conventional PCP model.

Women face a number of health concerns across their lifetimes that are inadequately addressed by the current system, ranging from the family building journey, fertility, maternity and menopause to mental health, cardiometabolic, autoimmune, and gastrointestinal conditions. Women are diagnosed later than men in more than 700 diseases, often as a result of having their symptoms dismissed, misunderstood, or neglected in conventional care settings. Some women are facing health costs as much as 10 times greater than their healthy counterparts according to self-insured employer data, and according to the US Department of Health & Human Services , on average women spend two times more on healthcare than men during their prime working years.

"Women drive 80% of healthcare spending decisions in the US. It's astounding that the core customer of healthcare has not had a primary care service designed for her, by her, until now," said Dr. Berzin. "In particular, women with health complexities account for 40% or more of the female workforce population , yet the reality is that no one is managing her health proactively, engaging her in preventive services, or tackling the root-cause of her often addressable conditions. That is why we created Parsley Health."

Parsley's robust patient data has created impressive traction in the enterprise market. Through independent third party actuarial analysis, Parsley has shown that it drives a 2X ROI through significantly reducing the need for specialists and chronic medications in harder to treat, chronic, and high risk populations such as maternity, preconception and autoimmune disease. Parsley's data also shows it helps 85% of patients significantly improve symptoms in year one - helping women see reduced absenteeism and most importantly, feel better in their day to day.

"The generation of women dominating the workforce today are caring for their partners, parents, children and communities at the same time," continued Dr. Berzin, a physician and mother of three. "And yet no one is taking care of her. This is why we are telehealth-first. The data shows that women will take everyone else to the doctor but not herself. Last week I saw one of our Parsley members for a visit while she was sitting in her car outside of her place of work. She's a school teacher and mother of two going through a health crisis–and she would never have made it to a visit if she had to travel for care."

Women are the Chief Medical Officers of their families and communities, which is why Parsley is designed to be the healthcare homebase for both women and their families: 80% of patients identify as women and 20% are men and children.

Parsley Health offers a nationwide virtual-first clinical model that combines conventional primary care with functional medicine into a new modality called Root Cause Resolution Medicine, wherein the provider analyzes clinical history, social determinants of health, and conducts more robust diagnostic testing to comprehensively connect the dots across patients' conditions and to diagnose root cause. From there Parsley providers prescribe highly personalized nutrition, mental health, fitness, sleep and lifestyle change protocols in addition to medications and referrals. This proprietary methodology results in an early risk adjustment of the population served and better outcomes.

Parsley Health is designed to be the primary care homebase for the complex health needs of women and families. Parsley's unique clinical model drives powerful health outcomes and cost savings by blending functional medicine with conventional primary care to address the root cause of chronic conditions – creating personalized, holistic care plans that put food, lifestyle, and proactive diagnostic testing on the prescription pad alongside medication. Parsley's programs include doctor visits, health coaching, access to advanced diagnostic testing, personalized care and lifestyle plans, and unlimited messaging and support. Parsley is available nationwide via telemedicine and has locations in NYC and LA. Parsley is in-network with Aetna NY, Aetna CA and Blue Shield CA. Learn more at www.parsleyhealth.com .

