TDK launches world's first monolithic stand-alone Gyroscope for non-safety Automotive applications up to 105 °C

IAM-20380HT high temperature automotive 3-Axis MotionTracking™ gyroscope developed for non-safety automotive applications

Provides accurate angular-rate sensing across an operating temperature range from -40 °C to 105 °C

Based on TDK's reliable MEMS technology proven by several million of units already in the automotive market

Pin-to-pin and register compatible with the whole TDK SmartAutomotive™ non-safety family

Automotive-qualified based on AEC-Q100 grade 2 test methods

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TDK Corporation (TSE: 6762) extends the SmartAutomotive™ line of ASIL and non-ASIL motion sensors and announces the availability of InvenSense IAM-20380HT high temperature automotive monolithic 3-axis MotionTracking sensor platform solution for non-safety automotive applications, which includes the IAM-20380HT 3-axis MEMS gyroscope and the DK-20380HT developer kit.

IAM-20380HT is a stand-alone gyroscope in a thin 3 x 3 x 0.75 mm (16-pin LGA) package that can operate over a wide temperature range, delivering reliable and highly accurate measurement data for a variety of automotive non-safety applications including, but not limited to: navigation & dead reckoning, vehicle tracking, telematics, door control, and vision systems.

Leveraging on TDK's MEMS sensor fabrication technology, the IAM-20380HT, like all products belonging to the SmartAutomotive™ family, is a monolithic system-on-chip device that eliminates the wire bonding interconnections between the sensing element (MEMS) and the electronic front-end (CMOS) with unparalleled benefits in terms of performance and reliability.

"With the introduction of IAM-20380HT, TDK further expands its SmartAutomotive™ family and its leadership into the Automotive market, pursuing its commitment to enrich lives through smart sensing solutions," said Alberto Marinoni, Sr Director Product Marketing Automotive at InvenSense, a TDK Group company. "Thanks to TDK's expertise in high performance inertial sensors design and its products compliancy to RoHS without exceptions, IAM-20380HT pushes highly automated driving systems to the next level, enhancing user experience and making vehicles smarter and greener."

IAM-20380HT provides best-in-class low noise performance with leading bias instability to guarantee accurate vehicle location, on-chip 16-bit ADCs, and industry-leading sensitivity tolerance. Compared to previous generation 3-axis gyroscopes, it offers extended FIFO depth up to 4096-byte and two independent programmable interrupts.

The InvenSense IAM-20380HT automotive IMU is available from multiple distributors worldwide and is part of a fully compatible, multi-axis, multi-grade IMU portfolio of SmartAutomotive products reinforcing InvenSense's undisputed leadership in the 3-axis and 6-axis IMU market for both safety and non-safety automotive applications.

For additional information and collateral, please visit invensense.tdk.com/smartautomotive/ or contact InvenSense Sales at sales.us@invensense.com.

Glossary

3-axis: 3-Axis Gyroscope

MEMS: Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems

DK: Developer Kit

LGA: Land Grid Array

FIFO: First in First out

ODR: Output Data Rate

Main applications

IAM-20380HT addresses a wide range of automotive applications, including but not limited to:

Mid-end navigation systems Aids for Dead Reckoning

Lift Gate Motion Detection

View Camera Stabilization and Vision Systems

Telematics

Insurance Vehicle Tracking

Accurate Location for Vehicle to Vehicle and Infrastructure

Head-up display (HUD) and augmented reality HUD

Main features and benefits

3-Axis Gyroscope

User-programmable full-scale range of ±250 dps, ±500 dps, ±1000 dps, ±2000 dps

Operating Temperature range from -40 °C to 105 °C

16-bit on-chip ADC

Fully configurable ODRs and Power modes

User-programmable digital filters

Embedded Self-test

Two embedded configurable interrupt lines

Up to 4096-byte FIFO

Reliability testing performed according to AEC–Q100 Grade2

Final test over temperature

Product Reliability Testing Package size

[mm] Number of axes Full Scale Range [dps] ADC Resolution TYP Supply Current [mA] Digital Bus Number of interrupts IAM-20380HT According to AEC- Q100 Grade 2 (-40°C to 105°C) 3 x 3 x 0.75 3-axis Gyroscope Up to 2000 16-bits 2.6 Up to 8 MHz SPI Up to 400kHz I2C 2

About TDK Corporation

TDK Corporation is a world leader in electronic solutions for the smart society based in Tokyo, Japan. Built on a foundation of material sciences mastery, TDK welcomes societal transformation by resolutely remaining at the forefront of technological evolution and deliberately "Attracting Tomorrow." It was established in 1935 to commercialize ferrite, a key material in electronic and magnetic products. TDK's comprehensive, innovation-driven portfolio features passive components such as ceramic, aluminum electrolytic and film capacitors, as well as magnetics, high-frequency, and piezo and protection devices. The product spectrum also includes sensors and sensor systems such as temperature and pressure, magnetic, and MEMS sensors. In addition, TDK provides power supplies and energy devices, magnetic heads and more. These products are marketed under the product brands TDK, EPCOS, InvenSense, Micronas, Tronics and TDK-Lambda. TDK focuses on demanding markets in automotive, industrial and consumer electronics, and information and communication technology. The company has a network of design and manufacturing locations and sales offices in Asia, Europe, and in North and South America. In fiscal 2022, TDK posted total sales of USD 15.6 billion and employed about 117,000 people worldwide.

About InvenSense

InvenSense, a TDK Group company, is a world-leading provider of Sensing Solutions. InvenSense's vision of Sensing Everything® targets the consumer electronics and industrial areas with integrated Motion, Sound, Pressure, and Ultrasonic solutions. InvenSense's solutions combine MEMS (micro electrical mechanical systems) sensors, such as accelerometers, gyroscopes, compasses, microphones, barometric pressure sensors, and ultrasonic time-of-flight sensors with proprietary algorithms and firmware that intelligently process, synthesize, and calibrate the output of sensors, maximizing performance and accuracy. InvenSense's motion tracking, ultrasonic, audio, fingerprint, location platforms and services can be found in Mobile, Wearables, Smart Home, Industrial, Automotive, IoT, Robotics, and many more types of products. InvenSense became part of the MEMS Sensors Business Group within the Sensor Systems Business Company of TDK Corporation in 2017. In April of 2022, Chirp Microsystems formally merged with InvenSense. InvenSense is headquartered in San Jose, California and has offices worldwide.

