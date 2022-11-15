VYIT personalizes the coaching approach in its data-driven and online programs as Healthcare insurance companies join the fitness industry reimbursing members for online fitness programs and memberships

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In the wake of US healthcare insurance going up every year and even more so post-COVID-19 pandemic, the costs for individuals and healthcare organizations alike are rising. VYIT today announces the start up of its new training-and-coaching programs and challenges in the online, wearable, and interactive-fitness markets. VYIT is a new 2022 startup founded by four women with more than a decade of experience in the fitness industry.

VYIT's technology in 2023 will feature fitness wearable apps to solve challenges to weight loss to achieve body transformation in training, diet, and lifestyle. Appealing to all physical fitness levels, VYIT promotes flexibility in diet with a training approach designed to meet significant obstacles in becoming healthy–mobility, metabolism, aging, and decreasing strength. VYIT offers experienced-based and data-driven physical training programs, online fitness challenges, weight loss services, and meal planning through weight loss and muscle-building recipes.

VYIT started by focusing on the principal question by many, "why am I not losing weight?" through its data-driven approach and programming. Although online fitness programs are abundant, VYIT observes the individual's tendency to either stop doing a fitness program or not follow one enough, decreasing effective weight loss or the ability to reach the next level of strength and fitness. VYIT's coaching interaction dynamic and focus on certain factors, including exercise technique, that contributes to falling off the diet phenomena are foundational to its offerings.

With the COVID-19 pandemic shifting fitness gym goers to work out at home to increasing mobility issues for the average person leading to weight gain, interactive and online fitness markets are growing and estimated to reach about 7.56 billion USD in 2028 with a CAGR of 8%. In a similar growth projection, health insurance costs continue to rise while expenses shoot up during peak times of the pandemic and continue with post-pandemic illness. Modeling and predicting future pandemic outbreaks is becoming a central focus globally, pointing to preventative healthcare as the solution.

Fitness wearables are beneficial to the individual and their insurance company because of the ability to seamlessly record activity and pass it on to their providers, thereby decreasing health risks while increasing feedback and reward, improving consistency which remains a problem for the individual that wants to lose weight or reverse illness.

VYIT’s mission is to empower and support others to long-term healthy living through data-driven programming based on diet, experience, data, exercise programming, and evidence-based artifacts.VYIT embraces flexibility, data, and learning because the triad creates the optimal sweet spot to achieve the right approach to accomplish any goal and long-life living. (PRNewswire)

