Florida House of Representatives Chris Latvala Honors Veterans at Market Street Memory Care Residence East Lake

VERO BEACH, Fla., Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida House of Representatives Chris Latvala made a special visit to Market Street Memory Care Residence East Lake in Tarpon Springs, Florida to honor the service of resident veterans and veteran spouses.

With a nostalgic display of vintage military uniforms setting the stage for the day's events, family, friends, and residents gathered for the opening Veterans Day ceremony with a patriotic musical celebration. The crowd then bowed their heads in respectful silence for the National Anthem and Pledge of Allegiance before Representative Latvala addressed attendees.

Each resident veteran of Market Street East Lake was recognized individually by Representative Latvala and presented with a handmade door decoration with their name and branch of service. Spouses of veterans were thanked for their sacrifice and presented with a poppy corsage.

"We are so grateful to have Florida House of Representatives Chris Latvala recognize the importance of honoring our veterans and spouses of veterans for their dedication and service to our country," says Linda Pinke, Memory Care Director for Market Street Memory Care Residence East Lake. "The sights and sounds of a traditional ceremony such as this one spark memories and encourage interaction for our memory care residents."

The Veterans Day community celebration is an aspect of Watercrest CARES, a company-wide movement by Watercrest Senior Living Group encompassing their common unity initiatives such as Connectivity. Watercrest is committed to supporting residents in staying connected in meaningful ways and inspiring a sense of community at each location.

Market Street Memory Care Residence East Lake is an award-winning memory care community operated by Watercrest Senior Living Group. Market Street East Lake was recognized by U.S. News & World Report as a 2022-23 Best Memory Care Community, earning that status by achieving the highest possible rating for Memory Care. The 64-unit, state-of-the-art memory care community provides world class care, multi-sensory programming, diverse culinary experiences, and unparalleled associate training honoring seniors with Alzheimer's and dementia. The community boasts Watercrest's uniquely designed Market Plaza, an active, 'outdoor' streetscape, complete with Newsstand, Art Gallery, Bakery, Salon and Spa, and Post Office caringly designed to welcome family and friends.

Market Street Memory Care Residence East Lake is conveniently located at 833 East Lake Road North in Tarpon Springs. For information, contact the community at 727-477-8837 or visit www.marketstreetresidence.com.

