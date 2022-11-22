InventHelp Inventor Develops a Hands Free Pump (MDA 151)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "This is a newly designed belt to support a breast pump that would allow nursing mothers to pump discreetly in a hands-free manner while on-the-go, at work, or at home" said inventor from Woodbury, MN " I am a mother with a full-time job. I am attached to a breast pump machine for 7 hours a day, I needed a comfortable way to easily sit and pump while working, helping baby, cooking meals folding laundry and just trying to get thru the day."

BREAST PUMP BELT, patent-pending, is a practical product that allows nursing mothers to move freely while pumping, cooking, cleaning, working, completing laundry, or caring for children. This innovative invention would eliminate having to hold the pump in order to move around.

The original design was submitted to the headquarter sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-MDA-151, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

