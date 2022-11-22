SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Polished.com Inc. f/k/a 1847 Goedeker Inc. - POL; GOED

NEW YORK , Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Polished.com Inc. f/k/a 1847 Goedeker Inc. (""Polished" or the "Company") (NYSE: POL; GOED). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Polished and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

In July 2020, Polished (then known as 1847 Goedecker Inc.) conducted its initial public offering ("IPO"), selling shares priced at $9.00 per share. Then, on August 15, 2022, after market hours, Polished announced on Form 12b-25 filed with the SEC its inability to timely file its Form 10-Q for its second quarter of its fiscal year 2022 ended June 30, 2022 due to its Board's Audit Committee recently beginning "an independent investigation regarding certain allegations made by certain former employees related to the Company's business operations." Further, the Company announced that "[t]he investigation is ongoing, and the Audit Committee continues to work diligently with independent counsel and consultants to complete the investigation" and that "[t]he Company cannot predict the duration of the investigation, eventual scope, its outcome, or its impact on the Company's financial results." On this news, Polished's share price fell sharply during after-hours trading on August 15, 2022 and pre-market trading on August 16, 2022.

