Black Friday: TORRAS Launched Next-gen 4 on 1 UPRO Ostand Case

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TORRAS, the world's leading phone accessory brand, takes phone protection to the next level with their exclusive UPRO Ostand MagSafe case for iPhone 14 series. Featuring a magnetic ring at the back, Ostand case makes fast charging a snap, and can stand while pulling it down. Details on TORRAS Official Website and Amazon Store.

This is truly an all-in-one case for new iPhone.

Full-Body Shockproof with 360° Protection

Adjustable 3-way Kickstand

Easier to Hold and Use

Make it a Snap Everywhere

When it comes to protection, Ostand continues multiple ShockMAT airbag protection like the TORRAS Guardian series. X-Shock 3.0 airbags, 360° cushioning and TORRAS's patented camera airbag are combined to protect the phone from daily drops and falls.

Built-in magnetic ring can be a kickstand to prop up the phone anytime. From 40° to 120°, from vertical angle to horizontal angle, Ostand helps the phone steadily stand while reading, watching videos, making video calls, taking selfies, having a yoga course, and more. Users can adjust any angle. Up to 5000 uses, the kickstand is made of the 7-series aluminum alloy with good wear resistance, ensuring remarkable durability and even lasts a lifetime. The strong damping force of the metal kickstand brings an ultra-high level of stability during standing. Last but not least, users can unfold the stand with ease thanks to the auto-lock design.

Ostand has a strong magnetism beyond imagination. With built-in Halbach array and 38 N52 magnets, the magnetic ring aligns perfectly and locks into place quickly. Such powerful magnetic force brings a hassle-free wireless charging experience without needing to worry that shaking the phone would end up releasing the accessory. Users are free to enjoy fast charging at home, in the office, or on the go.

A ring can be a holder, too. There must be some embarrassing moments like having no pockets and leaving the phone nowhere when carrying a large parcel. Rest assured. This UPRO Ostand MagSafe case will give users a hand. With just one finger getting through the ring at the back, users can take anything simultaneously. The case fits firmly with the phone's body and will never fall.

"We have made a lot of trade-offs from our first generation of stand case, MoonClimber series, and now we have this UPRO Ostand case series. It is both a magnetic case and a stand case, basically suitable for all scenarios, and it is a truly multi-functional phone case. This is a case that truly has the TORRAS gene." says Jax, TORRAS senior engineer.

Price and Availability

TORRAS UPRO Ostand cases for iPhone 14 series are available now TORRAS Official Website and Amazon Store. During Black Friday, TORRAS will offer a 20% discount for all purchasing UPRO Ostand cases. Check them out now!

About TORRAS

Founded in 2012, TORRAS is an innovative brand with a design philosophy of "Simple but Unique". They now have an R&D laboratory that spans over 2,000 square meters, and have obtained more than 1,100 patents thus far, with 36 of its products winning prestigious international design awards including the German Red Dot Award.

