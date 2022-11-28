BlueTriton and Teads launch industry-leading sustainability initiative focused on carbon emission reduction.

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueTriton Brands and Teads , the global media platform, today announce a first-to-market sustainability initiative that will reduce the carbon impact of BlueTriton's digital advertising practices. This sustainability initiative will optimize the footprint of Teads' delivery of BlueTriton's ads and addresses the main drivers of carbon emissions in digital advertising: heavy creatives, wasted impressions due to viewability and targeting inefficiencies, as well as technology friction with excessive quantities of associated platforms. As a seamless end-to-end omnichannel platform with direct integration to premium publishers, Teads has the unique ability to control multiple areas within the media supply path.

The digital sector's rapidly rising footprint accounted for between 2.1 and 3.9% of global emissions in 2020. Furthermore, digital advertising processes are estimated to be responsible for half of the web traffic excluding video streaming traffic. Together with global media services agency Horizon Media, BlueTriton will be the first company to partner with Teads in the United States to measure digital media related carbon emissions, enabling real time optimization across creative messaging and media placements on mobile and desktop.

"Our world is becoming increasingly digital, and this change is redefining what it means to be a responsible business. While digital media represents a small portion of our carbon footprint, it is how we engage millions of people about our products and sustainable hydration. Pioneering this new standard with Teads lays the foundation for a more sustainable future for digital media." Ed Ferguson, Chief Sustainability Officer with BlueTriton Brands said.

Furthering Teads' commitment to deliver sustainable business outcomes and future proofing partner success, this innovative collaboration also supports BlueTriton's "Made For A Better Tomorrow" campaign that donates bottled water to communities in need for every pledge to recycle.

"To many people outside the industry, carbon emissions related to digital advertising is a surprise. While it is not immediately apparent, it is a significant and growing issue as brands turn more and more to digital to reach people at the point of purchase," said Autumn White, EVP, Digital, Managing Partner with Horizon Media. "We've got a collective responsibility to address climate change and take on sustainable processes wherever we can, so we're pleased to be working with BlueTriton and Teads to reduce our industry's environmental impact."

Teads champions a sustainable media ecosystem that also balances revenue models for content providers, data practices, and partnerships. Teads' new collaboration with IMPACT+ allows advertisers to accurately measure the carbon footprint of their campaign and minimize the energy impact of each objective and impression served, addressing the main drivers of carbon emissions in digital advertising: heavy creatives, wasted impressions due to viewability and targeting inefficiencies, as well as technology friction with excessive quantities of associated platforms. The offering with IMPACT+ is available in select markets across Teads' global footprint and will continue to evolve into 2023.

"Quality sustainable practices isn't just good for the environment, it's good for business and as a major global media platform, we are doing our part to future proof the media industry," Jeremy Arditi, co-CEO with Teads said. "We've launched this initiative to better understand Teads' impact both at the global platform level as well as the campaign level. We are utilizing this data to help brands make informed decisions to focus their efforts and optimize their investment and creative decisions."

About Teads:

Teads operates a leading, cloud-based, omnichannel platform that enables programmatic digital advertising across a global ecosystem of quality digital media. As an end-to-end solution, Teads' modular platform allows partners to leverage buy-side, sell-side, creative, data and AI optimization technologies.

For advertisers and their agencies, Teads offers a single access point to buy the inventory of many of the world's best publishers and content providers. Through exclusive global media partnerships, Teads enables advertisers and agencies to reach billions of unique monthly users in brand safe, responsible advertising environments, while improving the effectiveness and efficiency of digital ad transactions.

Teads partners with the leading marketers, agencies and publishers through a team of 1,200+ people in 50 offices across more than 30 countries.

About BlueTriton Brands:

BlueTriton Brands offers an extensive portfolio of highly recognizable, responsibly sourced, and sustainably packaged spring water and other water brands including Poland Spring® Brand, Deer Park® Brand, Ozarka® Brand, Ice Mountain® Brand, Zephyrhills® Brand, Arrowhead® Brand, Origin™ Natural Spring Water, Saratoga® Spring Water, AC+ION™ Alkaline Water, Pure Life®, Splash Blast™ Flavored Water Beverage and Splash Fizz™ Fruit Flavored Sparkling Water Beverage. BlueTriton Brands also owns and operates ReadyRefresh®, a customizable water and beverage delivery service that has been certified as a CarbonNeutral® business.

Based in Stamford, Connecticut, BlueTriton Brands and its affiliates in the United States and Canada employ approximately 6,600 associates. BlueTriton Brands manages resources for long-term sustainability, and conserves more than 20,000 acres of watershed area. The Company has 28 production facilities across the United States, 16 of which are Alliance for Water Stewardship ("AWS") certified across 15 sites, with eight of the certified facilities being AWS Platinum, the highest-level certification.

