Charlie's Soaps: Your Best New Year's Resolution

An American favorite for 45 years, Charlie's Soap has perfected the all-natural, residue-free cleaning solutions for healthier clothes, homes and happier skin.

STONEVILLE, N.C., Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Start your New Year's off with a new solution for all your cleaning needs that are free from the dangerous chemically scented detergents that can be highly ineffective, masking dirt and grime, failing to get clothes clean, and leaving skin itchy and aggravated. Charlie's Soap has developed a fragrance free, residue-free and environmentally-conscious laundry and home care cleaning solutions- your best choice for a clean and healthy home.

Since the company's beginnings as a North Carolina textile cleaning solutions supplier more than four decades ago, Charlie's Soap has expanded their product line to offer effective household laundry and cleaners that truly clean the entire home from clothes to kitchen counters.

"Charlie's Soap products don't cover up dirt with fancy scents and marketing," says Taylor Sutherland, President and Co-Owner of Charlie's Soap. "Our proprietary technology deeply detoxifies clothing, linens and surfaces without added chemicals, dyes or fragrances."

"Great Price, great for the environment! My clothes are left clean and without stinky perfumes. I also love it isn't full of fillers that will clog up my front loading washer," says a Charlie's Soap customer.

Charlie's Soap creates exceptional household cleaning product formulations that are:

Free from Caustics

Abrasive Free

No Perfumes

No Dyes

No Brighteners

No Chlorine

No Preservatives

No Enzymes

No Clays

Lye Free

Phosphate Free

Bleach Free

Today, Charlie's Soap's line of innovative products includes Natural Liquid Laundry Detergent, Natural Powder Laundry Detergent, Laundry Detergent Packets, Biodegradable Laundry Pre-Spray Stain Remover, Oxygen Non-Chlorine Bleach, Laundry Booster for Hard Water, Environmentally Safe Natural Indoor & Outdoor Surface Cleaner, Environmentally Safe Natural Kitchen & Bath Household Cleaner, as well as accessories and professional cleaners.

All of Charlie's Soap products are hypoallergenic, fragrance-free, residue-free, scent-free, gluten-free, biodegradable, and made with pure ingredients and without animal testing. Their Natural Liquid Laundry Detergent, Natural Powder Laundry Detergent, Biodegradable Laundry Pre-Spray Stain Remover, and Environmentally Safe Natural Kitchen & Bath Household Cleaner are Safer Choice Certified.

Charlie's Soap products can be found in major retailers across the United States including at Whole Foods, Kroger, and Amazon or online at charliesoap.com. For more information, visit charliesoap.com.

