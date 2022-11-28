The Harmony Program and Champel Capital Retains Rubenstein Public Relations as Agency of Record

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rubenstein Public Relations (RPR) is honored to announce today that the Harmony Program and Champel Capital have retained RPR as their agency of record.

The Harmony Program works to bring quality music education directly into communities that need it the most. They provide an estimated 1,000 students with free instruments, training, and a variety of transformational cultural experiences. The Harmony Program has retained RPR to help amplify their voice and spread the message of the importance of music education in children's lives.

"The Harmony Program provides more than just music education," said RPR President Richard Rubenstein. "The students in the program learn life skills that will benefit them in any path they choose to follow."

Established in 2017, Champel Capital has established themselves as a leading venture capital fund. They strive to invest in companies led by entrepreneurs capable of envisioning and growing great companies with products and/or services meeting real market needs in large and growing markets. They seek companies with profound deep tech creating durable barriers to entry by the competition, thus gaining a sustainable hedge for the long-term and making a real impact on the world. Based in Jerusalem, Champel Capital has made investments in many successful deep-tech Israeli companies, including Lemonade, Innoviz Technologies, Indoor Robotics, and Aleph Farms.

Champel Capital is providing investments to companies with the power to change the world. "We are leveraging our media network to support their efforts and create greater international brand awareness," said Rubenstein.

The Harmony Program, established in 2008, is a non-profit organization that provides children from under-served communities with free instruments, community-based music instruction, ensemble training and access to a variety of cultural experiences, in an effort to promote healthy social development and academic achievement. The Harmony Program's unique model also addresses a shortage of well-trained music teachers by preparing professional musicians to teach at partnering public schools and community centers throughout New York City. This year, the Harmony Program will reach an estimated 1,000 students at sites across four boroughs of the City.

Established in 2017, Champel capital is a young and dynamic venture capital company with a spirit of entrepreneurship based in Jerusalem, Israel, and investing in deep-tech Israeli companies. As a leading venture capital fund, Champel Capital's responsibility accompanies every investment. Alongside their global standards for protecting social and environmental elements, they implement active impact investing as part of their asset allocation.

About Rubenstein Public Relations Rubenstein Public Relations (RPR) is an independent, New York-based communications agency headed by veteran publicist and respected brand architect, Richard Rubenstein. For more than three decades, RPR's intensive media relations approach and dedicated team of senior practitioners have helped clients build brand equity and reach their target audiences. The firm specializes in brand messaging development, media relations, crisis communications, and thought leadership positioning. RPR has a proven track record in executing successful public relations campaigns for leading corporate, real estate, technology, healthcare, social impact, luxury consumer, entertainment, and hospitality brands across the globe.

