Brookfield-Based Fabric Shop, Cotton Candy Fabrics, Moves to Bigger Storefront

BROOKFIELD, Conn., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cotton Candy Fabrics, a full-service community fabric and quilt shop in Brookfield, Connecticut, announced they have moved storefronts from 457 Federal Road to 450 Federal Road, directly across the street.

New features of the 4,800 square foot space include the addition of Arrow Sewing Furniture, 4 Handi Quilter longarm machines on display, enhanced Superior Thread offerings, options in apparel sewing, more parking, complimentary refreshments, a state-of-the-art Bernina classroom, and several classes offered each week. In addition to the physical move, the company launched a new logo which better reflects the brand, designed to inspire a sense of exploration and drive creativity.

"Our new location allows us to offer new products and more amenities for customers with safer parking, no stairs, a refreshments station, and a handicapped-accessible facility. With 16-foot high ceilings, the shop offers dozens of samples to inspire and motivate sewists and quilters of all skill levels," said Erin Byrne, Owner and Creative Director of Cotton Candy Fabrics.

Cotton Candy Fabrics will celebrate the opening of its new store with a ribbon cutting celebration on Thursday, December 1. The festivities will commence at 3:30pm with a meet and greet featuring special guest Scott Fortunoff, President, Jaftex Companies. A ribbon cutting with Brookfield's Chamber of Commerce will follow at 5:00pm. Customers can expect games and prizes, along with a cocktail party to follow.

Additionally, the Cotton Candy Fabrics customer appreciation party will be held on Friday, December 9 and Saturday, December 10th and there will be refreshments, Santa pictures on the 10th, and a gift for every customer that attends.

"Sewing is ingrained in the fabric of our society as we have learned to value handmade goods through the pandemic. When customers visit our store, they are channeling their creativity, very often to make a gift. We have fashioned our store to nurture their creative spirit and meet all of their needs in designing and completing quilting and sewing projects," said Byrne.

To learn more about Cotton Candy Fabrics, please visit https://www.cottoncandyfabrics.com

About Cotton Candy Fabrics Cotton Candy Fabrics is a community fabric and quilt shop in Brookfield, Connecticut, that also offers in-store and online shopping of over 8,000 bolts of quilting cotton, batiks and flannel with notions, and patterns/books. The shop features a classroom, outfitted with state-of-the-art technology and Bernina sewing machines, two private rest rooms, and a complimentary refreshment station. Additionally, the store is an authorized Handi Quilter longarm dealer, Premier Arrow Sewing Furniture dealer, and Superior Threads. The store offers apparel fabrics such as denim, knits, cotton lawns, and more, as well as additional quilting fabrics.

Cotton Candy Fabrics is located at 450 Federal Road in Brookfield, CT. The store is open Monday-Saturday (9 AM – 5 PM), Thursday (9 AM – 7 PM) and Sunday (10 AM – 3 PM) and is always open online at www.cottoncandyfabrics.com .

