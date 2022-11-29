Local Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh Raises $3,564 For No Kid Hungry to Help Provide Healthy Meals to Children

Better-for-You Restaurant in Fort Collins, CO, Raises Highest Amount of Funds Across Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh Chain

FORT COLLINS, Colo. , Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to new estimates, 1 in 8 kids in America could face hunger this year. To help eradicate childhood hunger, Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh partnered with No Kid Hungry to support the communities they serve across the nation. With the help of her guests, Maddy Stroik, General Manager of Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh Fort Collins, raised $3,564 at her restaurant, which is the highest percentage of donations to their gross sales during the promotion across out of all Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh locations in the country. The $3,564 raised by Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh Fort Collins can help provide 35,640 healthy meals for kids*.

"I was glad that Garbanzo was able to partner with No Kid Hungry this year," said Maddy Stroik, General Manager of Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh Fort Collins. "Seeing the community come together each day was amazing, and has been a rewarding for my team and I to be part of. No Kid Hungry is such an amazing organization, and I am so proud that the hard work we did fundraising will benefit kids across the county in such an impactful way."

Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh fundraising began nationally on September 7 and ran through November 1 at all locations restaurants across the country and offered guests various ways to support their No Kid Hungry fundraising efforts. As the first-place winner of the Donation Competition, Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh Fort Collins will receive matching donations up to $2,500 from WOWorks, the parent company of Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh. The restaurant will also receive a visit from WOWorks CEO Kelly Roddy and $500 to share among their staff.

"WOWorks is excited to have had the opportunity to partner with No Kid Hungry again this year, and remain committed to help end childhood hunger in America," said Kelly Roddy, CEO of WOWorks. "Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh is proud to provide guests with a variety of fresh and nutritious ingredients on our menu to customize and enjoy. We have the honor again this year to raise money and awareness for the incredible work No Kid Hungry is doing to fight childhood hunger in our communities. I am proud of the hard work the Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh team in Fort Collins has contributed to our fundraising efforts and we are grateful for the participation of our guests."

*$1 can help provide up to 10 meals. Meal equivalency varies. No Kid Hungry does not provide individual meals; your donations help support programs that feed kids. Learn more at NoKidHungry.org/OneDollar.

ABOUT GARBANZO MEDITERRANEAN FRESH:

Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh is a leading fast-casual Mediterranean restaurant in America with over 30 locations in 15 states. Garbanzo is making fresh Mediterranean cuisine a mainstream favorite across the United States. Its authentic, nutrient-rich dishes are inspired by tradition but not bound by it. Every order is customized to the guest's liking, with choices from top-quality meats and plant-based proteins to authentic laffa wraps and perfect, pillowy pitas. Garbanzo is dedicated to satisfying every palate – including vegan and gluten-free diners – and wants to show America how delicious nutrition can be. Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh is part of WOWorks, a family of better-for-you restaurant brands that also includes Saladworks, Frutta Bowls, The Simple Greek, Barberitos Southwestern Cantina and Grille and Zoup! Eatery. For more information, visit https://eatgarbanzo.com/

About WOWorks:

WOWorks was formed in 2020 with a mission to help guests pursue their passions and live their best lives by serving healthy, nutritious and flavorful meals along with its Vow to "WOW!" guest hospitality. Fully owned by Centre Lane Partners, LLC, WOWorks' portfolio, in addition to its newest brands, Barberitos Southwestern Grille and Cantina and Zoup! Eatery, consists of: Saladworks, the nation's leading fast-casual salad brand; Frutta Bowls, a unique restaurant franchise serving a variety of superfood bowls, fresh fruit smoothies, protein bites and more; Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh, a popular Mediterranean restaurant concept; The Simple Greek, which offers a fresh and healthy take on traditional Greek recipes in a fast-casual setting. WOWorks seeks to drive explosive growth across all of its brands through a variety of channels, both traditional and non-traditional, including ghost kitchens, food trucks, grocery retail and more.

About No Kid Hungry:

No child should go hungry in America. But millions of kids in the United States live with hunger. No Kid Hungry is working to end childhood hunger by helping launch and improve programs that give all kids the healthy food they need to thrive. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization committed to ending hunger and poverty.

