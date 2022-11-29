(RED) LIGHTS UP GIVING TUESDAY & WORLD AIDS DAY WITH GIFTS THAT HIT DIFFERENT!

EVERY PURCHASE GENERATES MONEY TO FIGHT AIDS AND THE INJUSTICES THAT ALLOW IT TO THRIVE

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This Giving Tuesday and World AIDS Day, (RED) , alongside its partners, is offering a number of ways to ' CHOOSE (RED) ' and save lives with over 130+ products available that fight AIDS with each and every purchase. Spanning tech, health, wellness, beauty, and more, there is the perfect gift for everyone this holiday. Doubling the impact, every dollar raised for the Global Fund will be matched by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

APPLE UNVEILS A NUMBER OF WAYS TO SUPPORT (RED) THIS WORLD AIDS DAY

For 16 years, Apple and its customers have backed (RED) in the fight to end AIDS, funding care and support services for over 11 million people affected, and helping mitigate the impact of COVID-19 in sub-Saharan Africa.

This year, Apple is offering its best range of (PRODUCT)RED products across iPhone, Apple Watch, and accessories. A portion of the proceeds from every (PRODUCT)RED purchase goes to the Global Fund. For more about Apple's partnership with (RED), visit red.org/partners/apple . You can also visit the App Store, Apple Music, the Apple TV app, and Apple Books to explore collections and learn more about the fight to end AIDS.

(RED) IS THE COLOR OF THE SEASON AT BRYANT PARK WINTER VILLAGE WITH BANK OF AMERICA

As a (RED) partner committing more than $35 million to the Global Fund through 2025, Bank of America will help to raise awareness of its partnership and the fight against AIDS through special activations at the Winter Village in New York's Bryant Park. On World AIDS Day, Bank of America will donate $100,000 to help fund life-saving programs, and fans visiting the Winter Village will also be able to shop (RED) using QR codes displayed around the site and explore additional ways to join (RED).

(RED) GIFTS THAT HIT DIFFERENT

(RED) and its partners are also offering a number of 'Gifts that Hit Different', available now and just in time to make it on to everyone's holiday wish list. From the (BAREFOOT DREAMS)RED blanket and the temperature control (EMBER)RED collection of mugs to keep you warm all winter long, to the (PANASONIC)RED Arc6 Men's Electric Shaver and (MOREL)RED Eyewear collection to prep for every party, there is nothing short of the perfect holiday purchase. Thanks to the generosity of (RED) supporter Merck (known as MSD outside the U.S. and Canada), every purchase from Amazon.com/RED, from 11/15 through 12/31, will trigger a donation of $10 to the Global Fund, up to a maximum of $200,000 USD, meaning every gift purchased really hits different in more ways than one.

Additional new and noteworthy products available on Amazon.com/RED and across (RED) partner storefronts include:

Apple Watch Series 8 (PRODUCT) RED

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-ear Headphones (PRODUCT) RED

(Levoit) RED Core 400S Air Purifier

(JEEP) RED Solid Cuff Beanie

(PANASONIC) RED MultiShape Ultimate All-in-One Kit

(PANASONIC) RED Arc6 Electric Shaver

(RAM) RED Backpack

(ANOVA) RED Precision Cooker

(VESPA ELETTRICA) RED

(THE HONEY POT CO.) RED Regular Herbal Menstrual Pads

(AM)RED Mist Screen Cleaner

(RED) partner, Primark has recently launched its third (RED) collection globally, which will feature a varsity-style collection to capitalize on current retail trends. The collection will be promoted in store and across digital channels. To learn more visit the Primark website .

SNAP (RED) AND SAVE LIVES

To celebrate the holidays, raise awareness, and make shopping fun, (RED) has three lenses live on the Snapchat platform, each created using AR technology, which is generously supported by Merck. Whether you want to try on and purchase products from Levoit, RAM, Jeep and others, take a quiz and win prizes, or even snap and share a selfie in customized (RED) word art, there are plenty of ways to proudly show your support and drive real impact.

MANY WAYS TO GIVE (RED) THIS HOLIDAY SEASON

(RED)'s coalition of financial institutions, including long-standing partner Bank of America, along with American Express®, Chase, Citi, PayPal and Wells Fargo are helping raise money to support stronger global health systems.

TUNE IN TO "VOICES FOR HEALTH" BY ROCHE

In celebration of World AIDS Day, (RED) supporter, Roche, is releasing a new episode of its "Voices for Health" Podcast to discuss the importance of diagnostics and lab system strengthening in fighting pandemics. The episode features a conversation between (RED) Chief Impact and Strategy Officer, Luisa Engel, and Head of Laboratory, CHAZ, Doreen Shempela and Laboratory Technician, CHAZ, Cynthia Kasonde from the Church's Health Association of Zambia Laboratory. Learn more and tune into the episode on Apple Podcast and other major streaming platforms.

JOIN HEALTHLINE AND (RED) TO SUPPORT THE FIGHT AGAINST AIDS

Healthline and (RED) are joining forces for the fourth year this World AIDS Day to support the fight against AIDS. Together, Healthline and (RED) aim to help end stigma, provide resources, and continue to raise awareness of HIV/AIDS and the injustices that allow it to thrive. Check out the (RED) interactive gift guide and learn more about the current status of the AIDS fight here.

"While it may not dominate the headlines like it used to, AIDS is still very much a crisis. Every week, roughly 12,500 people die from AIDS-related illnesses worldwide," said Jennifer Lotito, President and COO of (RED). "That's why this holiday season, (RED) and our partners are once again campaigning to raise the money and heat needed to fight AIDS and the injustices that allow it to thrive. As you shop this season, be sure to choose (RED), give people gifts they'll love, and save lives!"

ABOUT (RED)

Founded by Bono & Bobby Shriver in 2006 to fight AIDS, (RED) partners with the world's most iconic brands and people to create products and experiences that raise money, heat and urgency for global health crises.

Every action you take with (RED) saves lives. All money generated by (RED) goes to the Global Fund, one of the world's largest funders of global health.

To date, (RED) has generated over $700 million for the Global Fund, helping more than 245 million people. (RED) funding supports life-saving programs that empower health workers and provide testing, treatment and care in places where injustice has enabled pandemics to thrive.

(RED) partners include AM Denmark, Anova Culinary, Apple, Balmain, Bank of America, Barefoot Dreams, Beats by Dr. Dre, Ember, eos, Fiat, Girl Skateboards, The Honey Pot Co., Jeep, KISS Products, Louis Vuitton, Levoit, Mavin Records, Morel Eyewear, Panasonic, Primark, RAM, The Ridge, Salesforce, Starbucks, and Vespa. (RED) supporters include Merck and Roche.

