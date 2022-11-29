StockX Sets New Single-Day Trade Record on Black Friday, Averaging More Than One Trade Every Second

— Tens of thousands of buyers and sellers made their first-ever trade on StockX over the four-day Cyber Weekend —

— The weekend's best-selling products included the Nike Panda Dunk Low and Jordan 1 Chicago Lost and Found —

DETROIT, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today StockX announced results from a strong Cyber Weekend, having set a new single-day trade record and averaging more than one trade every second on Black Friday. StockX welcomed nearly 10 million visitors to its website and app and saw hundreds of thousands of unique buyers and sellers participate in Cyber Weekend. The company also served customers in nearly 150 different countries and territories. Over the four-day event, tens of thousands of buyers and sellers made their first-ever trade on StockX, demonstrating continued market strength and demand for current culture products.

"Our Cyber Weekend results underscore the fact that even when consumers face difficult economic environments, their desire to secure that coveted product endures – whether they're shopping for a recent sneaker or apparel drop, giftable electronics, or the latest collectible," said Scott Cutler, StockX CEO. "Our customers count on us for access to the most in-demand products at a fair market price, all of which are subject to a rigorous verification process. And we're able to deliver because we have a network of hundreds of thousands of sellers that stretches around the world."

During Cyber Weekend, StockX facilitated tens of millions of dollars in sales across its sneakers, apparel, accessories, collectibles, and electronics categories. Top-selling products included items impacted by supply chain disruptions, including the 2020 PlayStation 5 , which remained the top-selling electronics product for the third consecutive year. Multiple products from UGG ranked among the weekend's top-sellers as popular styles like the UGG Tazz Slipper Chestnut (W) and the UGG Classic Ultra Mini Chestnut (W) are sold out at major retailers. In the apparel space, hoodies from Fear of God's Essentials line and out-of-stock items like The North Face 1996 Retro Nuptse 700 – a winter staple – remained popular.

The Panda Dunk – one of the best-selling sneakers of all time on StockX – was the top-traded product throughout the weekend, with women's and grade school sizes also ranking among the top sellers. Releases from Jordan Brand's holiday lineup also performed well, led by the Jordan 1 Chicago Lost and Found . A retro of the original Jordan 1 Chicago colorway, the Jordan 1 Chicago Lost and Found ranked among the top five best-sellers every day. Additionally, New Balance landed among the top five best-selling brands overall on Black Friday, fueled by demand for the 550 silhouette . Outside of sneakers, Salehe Bembury's Crocs Pollex Clog in the Sasquatch colorway – released earlier this month – consistently ranked among the top products. Just in the last 12 months, StockX customers have spent more than $3 million on Salehe Bembury's Crocs.

The top-traded products in each category during Cyber Weekend were:

Over the four-day Cyber Weekend, StockX awarded more than $2 million in prizes to customers.

For more information about StockX, please visit www.stockx.com .

