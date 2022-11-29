Synexis® Appoints New Chief Executive Officer and Chief Commercial Officer

Dennis Doyle and James Robert appointed CEO and CCO of Synexis

LENEXA, Kan., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Synexis®, LLC announced the appointment of Dennis Doyle as the new chief executive officer (CEO) and James "Jimmy" Robert as its first chief commercial officer (CCO). Doyle becomes the third CEO in Synexis history.

Doyle is a global executive with more than 20 years of leadership with General Electric, Honeywell, and ABM Industries. He is also a military combat veteran and served as a U.S. Marine Corps infantry officer during Operation Iraqi Freedom. He has experience building high-performance teams and values-based cultures in both corporate and small business environments. Doyle has undergraduate and graduate degrees in engineering from the United States Naval Academy and the University of Maryland, respectively, as well as an MBA from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. Doyle succeeds Eric Schlote who will continue with the company in a leadership role.

"I'm excited to join this talented and innovative team," said Doyle. "Synexis is a technologically differentiated company providing solutions to reduce microbial burden, including mold, bacteria, and viruses. Our products are proudly made in America and provide continuous countermeasures in indoor spaces to the unseen foes that threaten our families, friends, and co-workers." As CEO, I am committed to fulfilling Synexis' mission of protecting our way of life by creating clean, healthy environments for our customers."

As CCO, Robert will lead the Synexis sales, marketing, and commercial teams. He joins Synexis from Baker Hughes where he was most recently vice president of marketing and commercial for the digital solutions business. Roberts brings an extensive history of global leadership in sales, commercial, and operations from Baker Hughes and General Electric. He is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a Bachelor of Science (BS) in Mechanical Engineering.

"I am excited for the opportunity to partner with the Synexis team to further energize and expand the great impact they have had with their customers and partners," said Robert. "My passion lies in developing high-functioning, successful teams and customer partnerships. As the CCO, I'm not only excited to work with such a knowledgeable organization, but also for the opportunity to work with a technology that has such a positive impact on the indoor spaces where we work, play, heal and live."

About Synexis

Synexis® mission, since 2008, has been to make the air we breathe and the surfaces we touch continuously cleaner. Synexis BioDefense System is the industry leader in microbial reduction where our innovative Dry Hydrogen Peroxide (DHP™) fights viruses (including SARS-CoV2 and its variants), bacteria, mold, odors and more. Our patented devices have undergone rigorous testing by Underwriters Laboratories (UL) and are certified to meet UL 2998 guidelines for zero ozone emissions. Since we produce zero ozone, our devices can run 24/7/365 without anyone needing to leave the room. There's a reason we were named one of Newsweek's Best Infection Prevention Products of 2021. We strive to improve Indoor Environmental Quality (IEQ) and are proud to support infection preventionists worldwide as a 2022 APIC Strategic Partner.

Synexis® devices currently in use in the USA provide DHP™ coverage to more than 40 million square feet of indoor spaces in a variety of industries such as healthcare, education, sports and recreation, food services and many more. Our Synexis BioDefense Systems are regulated by the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and state governments as devices. Synexis devices are produced in EPA-registered facilities and packaged and labeled in accordance with EPA regulations appearing at 40 CFR 152.500. The effectiveness of our DHP™ technology is supported by data from many peer-reviewed studies. Synexis® turns the places and spaces we exist into places where we can all breathe a little easier.

Visit our website to learn more

