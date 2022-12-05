Equity Union's Cindy Hill closes $15M 1031 exchange

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Equity Union Commercial congratulates Cindy Hill on her significant sale at 5331 Cahuenga Blvd, North Hollywood.

The North Hollywood property closed a 1031 exchange for $15M representing both buyer and seller. It had an additional upleg with a closing at 6516 Vineland for $9.4M totaling $24.4M. This sale capped off a strong 3rd quarter performance of over $40M closed by Hill.

Hill has achieved over $1.5B in sales throughout her 30 years in real estate. "Her extensive knowledge of tax law, 1031 exchanges, and the current real estate market are a few of the reasons why some of her clients' have continually done business with her." - Harma Hartouni

Hill has sold over 15 apartment buildings in Burbank in the past 2 years. Hill is notoriously a local icon in the multi-family brokerage community of Studio City, Sherman Oaks, Van Nuys, North Hollywood, Valley Village, Toluca Lake, Burbank, and Glendale and represents everyone from mom and pop investors, asset managers of REIT's, private equity syndicators, and other prominent clientele. Hill makes it a point to protect her client's objectives by providing them with top level analysis and tools to help them make the best purchase decisions.

Hill will also be receiving the Trailblazer's Award for the Most Innovative and Influential Leaders Across all Sectors of the CRE Industry at the Annual Southern California Women Leading Real Estate Awards Ceremony. The event will take place on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at the DoubleTree DTLA from 3:30PM to 6:30PM.

