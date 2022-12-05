ONEOK to Participate in Wells Fargo Midstream and Utilities Symposium

TULSA, Okla., Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE: OKE) will participate in the Wells Fargo Midstream and Utilities Symposium Dec. 7-8, 2022, in New York.
ONEOK management will participate in a fireside chat session at 1:35 p.m. Eastern Standard Time (12:35 p.m. Central Standard Time) on Wednesday, Dec. 7.
ONEOK, Inc. (pronounced ONE-OAK) (NYSE: OKE) is a leading midstream service provider and owner of one of the nation's premier natural gas liquids (NGL) systems, connecting NGL supply in the Rocky Mountain, Mid-Continent and Permian regions with key market centers and an extensive network of natural gas gathering, processing, storage and transportation assets.
ONEOK is a FORTUNE 500 company and is included in the S&P 500.
Analyst Contact:
Andrew Ziola
918-588-7683
Media Contact:
Brad Borror
918-588-7582
