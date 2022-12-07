CAR T Global Consultant Inc. Announce their Collaboration with Titronbio - a company founded in Shanghai China by a renowned leader in the field of CAR T and Cell and Gene therapy

MONTREAL and SHANGHAI, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - CAR T Global Consultant Inc. - a specialized cell therapy consulting company and Titronbio (TM) - a company specialized in Cell and Gene therapy and CAR T announcing their collaboration. This joint venture will allow them to strengthen their position in the consultation field of cell and gene therapy.

"The Joint venture between CAR T Global Consultant and Titronbio will enhance our portfolio to support more Cell and Gene companies. Titronbios founder brings an impressive background of successful scientific, regulatory, and medical development experience that will allow us to better guide our customers through all stages of development. Our goal is to make the Cell and Gene therapies products of our customers, a reality." G. Köszegi, President and founder of CAR T Global Consultant Inc.

"I am thrilled to announce the collaboration with CAR T Global consultant," commented Dr Sersch MD, PhD, President and founder. "There is an increasing number of players in the CAR T field however the critical experience and expertise needed to navigate the challenging development ultimately leading to successful product launches is often lacking. Our collaboration is poised to support those companies in need of specific expert knowledge to help guide them on their path to success."

About Titronbio (TM)

Titronbio (TM) was founded in 2022 in Shanghai, China by a leading expert in the field of cell and gene therapy including CAR T. The company's goal it to enhance the support of promising cell and gene companies by bringing senior executive expertise to enhance their portfolio's development. The knowledge was achieved through an impressive track record of holding various executive positions at MNC companies including Genentech and Amgen and most recently in the function of Chief Medical Officer for NASDAQ listed cell and gene therapy companies, leading successful clinical development strategies in solid and liquid tumors including Multiple Myeloma. In addition, part of the experience includes C series funding and successful initial Public Offering (IPO) on NASDAQ. Of note, Dr Sersch's concise medical leadership led to the execution of multiple Investigator Initiated Trial (IIT) studies, including frontline MM, with one of the first fast CAR T manufacturing processes where data in frontline Multiple Myeloma will be presented at this year ASH conference as an oral abstract presentation: "Phase I Open-Label Single-Arm Study of BCMA/CD19 Dual-Targeting FasTCAR-T Cells (GC012F) As First-Line Therapy for Transplant-Eligible Newly Diagnosed High-Risk Multiple Myeloma".

For more information about the company please visit www.Titronbio.com

About CAR T Global Consultant Inc.

CAR T Global Consultant is a privately held global consulting company founded in 2021. The company primary focuses on supporting cell therapy companies through their commercial development path. CAR T Global Consultant holds two main division, one aimed towards early commercialization efforts and the other towards clinical operations. CAR T Global Consultant is uniquely positioned as it possesses a strong network of talented industry leaders with specific Cell therapy expertise. The company established a business model that builds consultant teams tailored for each individual project. For more information on CAR T Global Consultant please visit www.CARTGlobalConsultant.com

