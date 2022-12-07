ERGATTA ANNOUNCES RETAIL LOCATION AT SHOWFIELDS DC

Guests can experience The Ergatta Rower at new SHOWFIELDS DC through May 21st, 2023

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ergatta , the game-based home fitness brand, announced today its launch at SHOWFIELDS DC. SHOWFIELDS DC will begin grand opening events tomorrow at 3077 M Street NW – the heart of Georgetown's iconic stretch of boutiques, restaurants, and bars. The brand-new location, which has already made a name for itself in New York City, Los Angeles, and Miami, will offer the DC community a joy-inducing, mission-driven retail experience. Ergatta is the exclusive rower in the new DC location and will be the premier partner in the Wellness Studio space.

"SHOWFIELDS offers consumers a unique retail experience, which is why we are so excited to have The Ergatta Rower at its new DC location," said Tom Aulet, Co-founder and CEO of Ergatta. "Rowing is still a new modality for many people and can often be intimidating. Our partnership with SHOWFIELDS enables users to see just how accessible rowing is, the great workout it provides, and how captivating Ergatta's game-based software is. We know that once the DC community gets a taste of Ergatta, they'll be hooked."

The Ergatta Rower is a game-based fitness experience that offers a competitive and goal-oriented software library. Its patent-pending calibration technology adapts to each user. Ergatta's ever-evolving library of game-based experiences are tailored to each user's strengths and areas of opportunity. Members enjoy healthy competition, live and on-demand race events and a suite of interactive games, which build habit- forming routines that are personalized, engaging, and fun. At SHOWFIELDS DC, those who are interested in The Ergatta Rower will have the unique experience to try out the product before they purchase.

The Ergatta Rower retails for $2,499.00 and can be purchased at www.Ergatta.com , in-store at SHOWFIELDS DC or on www.BestBuy.com . It is also available in the UK and Ireland at www.WaterRower.co.uk .

About Ergatta

Ergatta is the creator of game-based fitness, an approach created to bring an effective, motivational, and interactive indoor workout into the home. Unlike the group fitness classes and training applications that have saturated the fitness market, Ergatta offers a workout that is carefully calibrated towards individual user profiles and fitness objectives. Using active intelligence, the membership-based platform matches racers to create rivalries and automatically recalibrates with increased levels of fitness. Handcrafted in Rhode Island from durable and beautiful cherry wood, the Ergatta machine was designed to physically and aesthetically compliment the home. Crafted for mobility, the rower, which utilizes near-silent water resistance technology, can be effortlessly transported and stored within seconds. It is intuitively designed so it is easy to use without any prior rowing knowledge. The Ergatta rower is available for purchase for $2,499.00 on www.Ergatta.com or www.WaterRower.co.uk. The brand's investors to-date include Advance Venture Partners, Greycroft, Fifth Wall, Gaingels, TechStars, and WaterRower as well as high-profile angel investors Hans Tung (GGV), musicians Chamillionaire and E-40, Adrian Auon (Forward, Google), Mustafa Suleyman (DeepMind, Google), Mark Pincus (Zynga), Operator Partners, Scott Dorsey (ExactTarget, High Alpha), Joe Zawadzki (MediaMath), and Steve Simon (Indiana Pacers).

About SHOWFIELDS

Launched in 2019, SHOWFIELDS is a lifestyle discovery store featuring rotating, themed curations of mission driven products, art, and events that can be found "IRL" for the first time. With stores in Manhattan, Miami and Los Angeles, SHOWFIELDS has created a unique opportunity for brands to run measurable retail campaigns in the world's most desirable retail locations.

