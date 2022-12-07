North Texas-based Hillwood Introduces New Leadership for its U.S. Northeast Region Expansion

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- An industrial logistics developer is expanding in New Jersey and the Mid-Atlantic markets with a new regional team based in Jersey City led by an experienced veteran.

Hillwood, A Perot Company based in North Texas, has announced the establishment of two new offices led by Art Makris.

Makris has more than 24 years of experience developing industrial logistics and has been recognized as a leader in recruiting, developing, and retaining successful teams in the industry.

In addition, Ben Rosen was announced as senior vice president, sourcing and executing industrial real estate investment and leasing transactions in New Jersey and New York City, including land for ground-up development and existing building acquisitions.

Transaction specialist Seth Hall, veteran construction management professional Brian Nussbaum, and development coordinator Susan Richman will round out the team in two new offices in Jersey City, NJ, and Philadelphia, PA.

Makris is succeeding industry veteran Gary Frederick as the Northeast market leader. Frederick, founding leader of Hillwood in the Northeast, is committed to remaining part of the Northeast team through a transitional period to assist Makris and complete several transactions in progress.

Hillwood President Tal Hicks said, "Art is the ideal person for this position, as he is known for achieving outstanding results through data-driven strategies and a collaborative approach. We are excited to expand our already successful Northeast team."

HILLWOOD, A PEROT COMPANY

Based in Dallas, Texas, Hillwood is ranked today as one of the country's top industrial, commercial, and residential real estate developers. It actively develops and buys industrial land and buildings across the U.S., Canada, U.K., Germany, and Poland. In addition to being a leader in commercial and residential, Hillwood developments include best-in-class projects such as industrial airports, sporting arenas, and museums.

Hillwood's founding project, AllianceTexas, has been hailed as one of the best mixed-use developments in the world. The 27,000-acre master-planned community envelops the world's first industrial airport. It has generated approximately $92 billion in economic impact, creating 63,000 jobs and 53 million square feet of new development.

Hillwood's industrial portfolio is served through 13 previously established offices in Southern California; Dallas, Texas; Houston, Texas; Memphis, Tennessee; Cincinnati, Ohio; Chicago, Illinois; Allentown, Pennsylvania; Atlanta, Georgia; London, United Kingdom; Frankfurt, Germany; and Warsaw, Poland.

Whether generating new jobs, improving infrastructure, or volunteering in our communities, Hillwood remains dedicated to building a brighter future.

About Hillwood

Hillwood is a leader in acquiring and developing high-quality industrial properties with 249.6M S.F. across the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, and Europe. Hillwood pursues well-located, usable land in the path of progress and has one of the largest land banks with a capacity of over 138.8M S.F. for future development. Hillwood collaboratively builds successful partnerships with public and private landowners and other developers to execute and invest in a broad spectrum of industrial projects. As a privately held company, Hillwood possesses the depth of capital, market expertise, industry relationships, and a forward-thinking vision to buy and build industrial properties that meet evolving markets' logistics, distribution, and manufacturing demands.

For more information on Hillwood's latest industrial availabilities across the U.S., U.K., and E.U., visit our website.

