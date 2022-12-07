Popular Science Magazine Names 3D Bio Therapeutics "Best of What's New - 2022" Grand Award Winner in Health for AuriNovo™

– 3D Bio is the first company implanting 3D-bioprinted living tissues in patients –

– Rapha Capital Management, LLC has been the lead investor in 3D Bio since its initial investment in 2019 –

MIAMI, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Popular Science magazine has awarded 3D Bio Therapeutics' AuriNovo™, a 3D-bioprinted living human ear tissue implant, its top prize in "Best of What's New – 2022" in the "Health" category. The first-in-human implantation of AuriNovo™ was chronicled in a front page story in the NYTimes earlier this year and was also announced in a prior press release.

Given the dramatic achievements in controlling the COVID-19 pandemic, last year's top Popular Science award in Health went to Pfizer and Moderna's COVID vaccines.

Rapha Capital Management, LLC ("RCM") is an investment manager focused on investments in early-stage biotechnology and medical device companies, based in Miami Florida. RCM's mission is to use its unique abilities to identify those companies that it believes will go on to profoundly improve peoples' lives while building great value, from a sea of seemingly indistinguishable, less compelling, opportunities. RCM manages thirteen legacy SPIVs, Rapha Capital Investment I – XIII. RCM, along with an experienced team of advisors and financial managers assembled by RCM, offers alternative asset management services to Rapha Capital BioVentures Fund I ("RCBVFI"), which was launched in April 2021. RCBVFI is focused on securing the investment lead, typically at Series A or just before, in target companies that RCM believes have developed transformative products, technologies, or processes that will drive long-term value creation for investors. Rapha Capital PE Life Sciences Fund VI, ("RCPELSFVI"), RCM's new Private Equity fund launched in September 2022, plans to maintain its focus on identifying great value in these times of market disruption in the broader life sciences and healthcare arena to make investments in mid- and later-stage companies, focused on companies in the biotechnology and medical devices spaces, in which it can be transformative.

"This award is independent recognition of Rapha Capital's exceptional ability to identify those companies at the earliest stages that eventually will go on to profoundly improve peoples' lives" said Dr. Kevin Slawin, founder and principal of RCM. "3D Bio's success is an example RCM's growing focus and expertise in the nascent field of regenerative medicine. RCM is also the founder of both Ponce Therapeutics, Inc. and Deliver Therapeutics, Inc., investment targets for Rapha Capital PE Life Sciences Fund VI, that is building a portfolio in anti-aging science, which we believe will outgrow oncology in importance over the next decade," he added.

