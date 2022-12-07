TRIUMPH RECEIVES AWARD FROM SR TECHNICS FOR ENGINE COMPONENT MRO SERVICES

BERWYN, Pa., Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumph Group, Inc. (TRIUMPH) (NYSE: TGI) today announced that its Product Support business has been awarded a four year services agreement from SR Technics Switzerland Ltd., to perform maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services on engine components supporting PW4000, CFM56-5B and CFM56-7B engines. These services will be performed at the TRIUMPH Product Support facilities in Grand Prairie, Texas and Wellington, Kansas.

"Triumph is pleased to extend our partnership with SR Technics by providing best-in-class (MRO) solutions for pneumatic valves, engine starters, fuel system components and engine monitoring sensors for Pratt & Whitney and CFM engine applications," said Jim Berberet, President of TRIUMPH Product Support. "SR Technics is successfully responding to the recent industry challenges and preparing for increased engine MRO market demand. This award reflects their confidence in TRIUMPH to fully support their end customers with rapid turnaround and high-quality repairs."

The SR Technics Group is a world-leading MRO service provider in the civil aviation industry headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland. Working with an extensive network of partners and business development offices in Europe, America, Asia, and the Middle East, SR Technics offers comprehensive, fully customized solutions for the Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul of aircraft engines, airframe, and components including technical support to over 500 customers worldwide.

TRIUMPH, headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense systems and components. The company serves the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers and the full spectrum of military and commercial aircraft operators.

