Wealthcare Partners With Four Industry-Leading Platforms to Help Advisors Meet Investors' Needs

RICHMOND, Va., Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealthcare Capital Management LLC ("Wealthcare"), a technology-enabled, full-service RIA that supports independent financial advisors and a NewSpring Holdings platform company, today announced their partnerships with industry-leading platforms Tifin Clout, Healthpilot, RetireOne, and OneTrust to provide their advisors with the most robust service offering in the wealth management space.

WealthcareGDX Comfort Zone (PRNewsfoto/Wealthcare) (PRNewswire)

As investors' demand for more holistic financial services grows, so does the need for advisors to offer solutions that elevate the client experience. Wealthcare provides leading investment, planning, and back-office solutions for over 170 advisors, and as part of the overall service offering, Wealthcare partners with best-in-class platforms that offer value and efficiency to advisors' practices.

Wealthcare's president, Matt Regan, states, "we are constantly reviewing innovative and differentiated providers that augment our core technology and service offering, ensuring our advisors have access to the tools that they need to exceed client expectations."

With Clout

Wealthcare advisors can access a fintech marketing platform that utilizes artificial intelligence to drive prospect and client engagement. Clout allows advisors to distribute content easily and effectively through email and social media. From DIY to turnkey service, Clout supports advisors at any stage of their digital marketing strategy. "At TIFIN Wealth, we believe personalization-led growth, typically seen today in consumer/e-commerce environments, will accelerate growth for wealth firms. We are delighted to work with a forward-thinking firm like Wealthcare that has deployed TIFIN Clout to activate highly personalized digital and content marketing to acquire new clients and deepen relationships with existing clients", said Niharika Shah EVP and General Manager with TIFIN Clout.

With Healthpilot

Healthpilot's free digital platform helps Wealthcare advisors streamline Medicare enrollment conversations with their clients. With a simple referral from the advisor to their clients, Healthpilot provides an unbiased Medicare plan recommendation based on healthcare needs and allows the client to enroll online in a few minutes. Wealthcare advisors can now better protect their client's financial plan by using vital cost estimation data and helping eliminate the risk of unforeseen medical costs that could significantly impact retirement goals. "This partnership empowers Wealthcare advisors to better assist with each client's specific financial needs," said Dave Francis, CEO and co-founder of Healthpilot. "We know having access to next-level technology is critical to advisors who are navigating an increasingly complex financial landscape with their clients. We are excited to partner with Wealthcare to make it seamless for their advisors to integrate Medicare planning into their business."

With RetireOne

RetireOne's joint Wealthcare Portfolio Income Insurance program, powered by a Contingent Deferred Annuity (CDA), offers Wealthcare advisors a lifetime income solution1 for their clients. The CDA unbundles insurance protections from underlying investments to remove many of the constraints and costs of a traditional annuity with living benefits. Best of all, the underlying investments are implemented with Wealthcare models. "Over the next two years, the largest cohort of workers in American history will age into retirement," said RetireOne co-founder and CEO David Stone. "It is imperative for advisors to support them with innovative solutions to protect their spending in retirement, so they don't have to face their greatest fear: outliving their assets. We're pleased to support Wealthcare advisors with this joint Portfolio Income Insurance program via a CDA that's backed by a leading insurer."

With OneTrust Home Loans

With over 70% of retiree net worth trapped in home equity, the strategic use of housing wealth could be one the most misunderstood and underutilized tools in retirement planning today. In partnership with the OneTrust Home Loans Equity Wealth Strategies Team, a group assembled by advisors, for advisors, Wealthcare advisors will gain access to Home Equity Conversion Mortgages, the 55+ Specialty Reverse Mortgage, and other resources specifically designed to improve retirement outcomes for mass affluent and high net worth families. "With their fiduciary mindset and thought leadership in optimizing retirement outcomes, Wealthcare advisors are an ideal fit to help us fulfill our mission to serve families where innovative lending meets retirement planning," says Ryan Ponsford, SVP at One Trust.

These new partnerships, along with Wealthcare's existing relationships, offer a wide array of industry-leading services and play an integral role in supporting affiliated advisors in offering the most extensive client services in the industry.

1Income guarantees are subject to the claims paying ability of the issuing insurance company.

About Wealthcare

Wealthcare, architected its original goals-based planning and investing methodology more than 20 years ago and holds 12 patents on its established goals management process. Powered by its patented Comfort Zone®, Wealthcare's approach features innovative, personalized experiences and step-by-step tools that create deeper relationships between advisors and investors. Wealthcare empowers firms and advisors to go independent and grow their advisory businesses by providing GDX360® – Wealthcare's proven fiduciary process that seamlessly integrates planning, investing, and trading – and a full-suite of practice-management services. Wealthcare comprises two RIAs, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC and Wealthcare Capital Management LLC. Learn more at www.wealthcaregdx.com.

About NewSpring Holdings

NewSpring Holdings, NewSpring's dedicated holding company with a strategy focused on control buyouts and platform builds, brings a wealth of knowledge, experience, and resources to take profitable, growing companies to the next level through acquisitions and proven organic methodologies. Founded in 1999, NewSpring partners with the innovators, makers, and operators of high-performing companies in dynamic industries to catalyze new growth and seize compelling opportunities. The firm manages over $2.5 billion across five distinct strategies covering the spectrum from growth equity and control buyouts to mezzanine debt. Partnering with management teams to help develop their businesses into market leaders, NewSpring identifies opportunities and builds relationships using its network of industry leaders and influencers across a wide array of operational areas and industries. Visit NewSpring at www.newspringcapital.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Wealthcare