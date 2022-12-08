7 Design House Releases Limited Production Aerodynamic Performance Kit ARIA Designed for the Maserati MC20

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 7 Design House announces the release of their limited production aerodynamic Maserati MC20 kit, ARIA. This transformative body kit is limited to just 25 units that are precisely engineered and created with the highest quality prepreg carbon fiber.

With the entirety of the aero product design featuring a plug and play integration, each of the components are installed to the existing body structure using OEM mounting points. It was a goal of the firm to design a performance kit that required zero cutting, drilling or paintwork to the owner's vehicle, ensuring a seamless transformation from MC20 to MC20 ARIA.

"When designing MC20 ARIA, our objective was to inject racetrack aero, while maintaining pure and elegant design. Each component of the kit improves performance and aesthetics, while staying true to original design DNA" says CEO and founder Peter Eskander. "Our relentless pursuit of perfection is captured not only in our products form and function, but in the OEM-grade quality we deliver. Utilizing computational fluid dynamics, we developed an aero kit that achieves a 123% increase in aero efficiency."

While production is limited, the first viewing of ARIA is completed on Mr. Eskander's own MC20 – finished with a 1 of 1 exposed blue tinted carbon. The accompanying seven components include a front splitter, canards, vent inserts, side skirts, an aero functional roof scoop, rear spoiler, and rear diffuser. Technical specifications of aerodynamic efficiency include +199lbs of downforce at 100mph, +509lbs of downforce at 160mph and +795lbs of downforce at 200mph. The full carbon kit provides 12.5lbs of weight savings to the vehicle. An optional Stage 2 exhaust system adds 20HP, while saving an additional 15lbs to the overall vehicle weight.

The name ARIA is derived from the founder's love for his dog that passed during the project's conception. He dedicated the creation to her name so it could live on.

7 Design House is not affiliated with OEM manufacturers. More information about the ARIA Carbon Body Kit, technical specifications, and imagery from the 7 Design House firm please visit: 7designhouse.com

