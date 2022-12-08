IEHP and MALO ring in holiday cheer during resource fair

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) is partnering with Motivating Action Leadership Opportunity (MALO) in their upcoming event, MALO 'E OFA Christmas 2022 Extravaganza Resource Fair and Vaccine Clinic, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17, at First United Methodist Church of Ontario, in Ontario, Calif.

The event will provide attendees with free vaccines, groceries, children's toys and gifts, afternoon Zumba and lots of holiday cheer.

Vaccines will include Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines and boosters. Pediatric Moderna vaccines and boosters for children 6 months through 11 years old will also be available. Those who would like to receive a free COVID-19 vaccine are encouraged to make an appointment online here.

MALO, a non-profit organization established in 2017, serves more than 2,000 Tongan Americans in the Inland Empire through youth mentorship, job readiness, resource literacy and cultural gathering events.

"Our community has been under-resourced for decades – these partnerships are a sign of hope that our beautiful and deserving community will get the resources needed to live a life with good health and accessible health care," said Lolofi Soakai, MALO founder and executive director. "Having partners in health care gives a peace of mind knowing that current health concerns are addressed, and preventive care is accessible."

Through their years of partnership, MALO and IEHP have collaborated to distribute back-to-school backpacks, hosted various vaccine clinics, and provided personal protective equipment and household items during the COVID-19 pandemic.

IEHP has also assisted MALO by providing information on health and wellness benefits.

"Meeting our communities where they are and ensuring their access to vaccines and health and wellness resources is a cornerstone of who IEHP is," said LuAnna Jauregui, IEHP community partnerships manager. "Partnering with organizations like MALO allows us to deliver on our promise to 'heal and inspire the human spirit' and support health equity in our region."

To learn more about MALO and their important work in the Inland Empire, visit malotongaie.org

About IEHP

With a mission to heal and inspire the human spirit, Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) is one of the top 10 largest Medicaid health plans and the largest not-for-profit Medicare-Medicaid plan in the country. In its 26th year, IEHP is supporting more than 1.6 million residents in Riverside and San Bernardino counties who are enrolled in Medicaid or Cal MediConnect Plans and has a growing network of more than 7,400 providers and nearly 2,800 Team Members. Through dynamic partnerships with Providers and Community Organizations, paired with award-winning service and a tradition of quality care, IEHP is fully committed to their vision: We will not rest until our communities enjoy optimal care and vibrant health. For more information, visit iehp.org.

