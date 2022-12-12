Multi-Platinum Recording Artist & Actress Jordin Sparks Shines a Spotlight on Cantu Beauty In the Community as Brand Ambassador

STAMFORD, Conn., Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning hair care brand, Cantu Beauty , has announced Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum singer/songwriter Jordin Sparks as the brand's ambassador. As a longtime fan of the brand's hydrating conditioning treatments and styling gels, Sparks is joining forces with Cantu to help shine a spotlight on the brand's community initiatives that give back to young women all over the world, specifically with the brand's partnership with global nonprofit, Women Empowering Nations .

"It's a dream to be working with Cantu to help uplift the next generation of women who are on their own unique and powerful journeys to building their bright futures," Sparks shares. "Beyond the products, Cantu really does so much for the community specifically for women empowerment in which I am super passionate about."

Sparks officially kicked off the partnership last month as she made a surprise virtual visit to the final 11 young women who were awarded a spot in the Cantu GLOW Global Fellowship , a four-month hands-on experience in the beauty industry with Women Empowering Nations. The fellowship concluded with a capstone and group travel seminar to Accra, Ghana this month where each young woman was immersed in four areas within the beauty industry — consumer, concept, commercial, and campaign — allowing them to experience a beauty campaign from concept to shelf.

"We're so honored to have Jordin Sparks join the Cantu Crew as our brand ambassador," says Dametria Kinsley, Cantu's Global Vice President of Marketing. "She has been a pillar in Black and Brown communities for years through her own philanthropic efforts and we're excited to join forces to extend additional resources to women all around the world."

The Cantu GLOW Global Fellowship is just one of Cantu Beauty's commitments to elevate their communities through bespoke events, programming, and both financial and intellectual resources. This year, the brand continued a multi-year relationship with nonprofit Gyrl Wonder , to support Black and Latina communities by nurturing the next generation of female leaders from curl to toe. Additionally, the brand celebrated its second year of Cantu Elevate , the brand-owned entrepreneurship accelerator program for Black female-led businesses in partnership with BrainTrust Founders Studio.

For more details on Cantu Beauty's community initiatives or to join the Cantu Crew, follow @cantubeauty on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter or visit them at cantubeauty.com .

