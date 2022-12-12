Segall Bryant & Hamill Wins Pensions & Investments’ Best Places to Work in Money Management Award

CHICAGO, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Segall Bryant & Hamill (SBH) announced today that it has been named as one of the 2022 Best Places to Work in Money Management by Pensions & Investments (P&I). This is the firm's second consecutive year receiving this recognition among large companies with between 100 and 499 U.S. employees.

Presented by Pensions & Investments, the global news source for money management, the 11th annual survey and recognition program is dedicated to identifying and recognizing the best employers in the money management industry.

When asked what made Segall Bryant & Hamill one of the Best Places to Work in Money Management, employees cited the firm's focus on employee appreciation and Diversity, Equity & Inclusion events, supporting work/life balance, and fostering an accepting, caring, and open culture.

Philip Hildebrandt, Chief Executive Officer at Segall Bryant & Hamill, commented, "It is extremely gratifying to receive this prestigious award for the second consecutive year. More importantly, it is a true testament to the high caliber of the employees we have assembled over the firm's history. We strive to honor and live by our core values in all that we do: Integrity, Trust, Humility, Curiosity and Inclusion. It is only through action, not words, that we bring these values to life, creating a collaborative environment that fosters both individual and firm growth. In these turbulent times, it is our collective talents that allow us to serve our clients most effectively."

"As their employees attest, the companies named to this year's Best Places to Work list demonstrate a commitment to building and maintaining a strong workplace culture,'' said P&I Executive Editor Julie Tatge. "Even as firms grappled with volatile markets and stresses from the pandemic, their employees said they felt strong support from their managers, enabling them to do their best work.''

"Pensions & Investments is proud to honor the Best Places to Work in Money Management for the 11th year. A strong workplace culture that supports talent, advocates progress and drives innovation is paramount to driving the best outcomes, and these asset managers demonstrate that. Congratulations to the 2022 honorees for fostering healthy and inclusive workplaces in the face of a rapidly evolving and challenging market," said P&I President Nikki Pirrello.

Pensions & Investments partnered with Best Companies Group, a research firm specializing in identifying great places to work, to conduct a two-part survey process of employers and their employees. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems, and demographics. This part of the process was weighted at approximately 25% of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. This part of the process was worth approximately 75% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top companies. It's important to note that third-party recognition from publications is no guarantee of future investment success. This recognition should not be construed as an endorsement of the adviser by any client and it is not representative of any one client's evaluation. Segall Bryant & Hamill did not solicit or pay a fee to participate in P&I's Best Places to Work in Money Management survey. The firm paid for the Best Places to Work logo and the rights to reprint copy. This recognition is effective from December 2022 to December 2023. For more information on P&I Best Places to Work in Money Management, visit www.pionline.com/best-places-to-work/2022.

About Segall Bryant & Hamill

Segall Bryant & Hamill is an investment management firm headquartered in Chicago, with offices in Denver, St. Louis, Philadelphia, and Naples, Florida. For more than a quarter century, SBH has been helping investors realize their long-term investment goals through a time-tested, disciplined process. We offer a wide range of investment strategies and aim to build long-lasting relationships with our clients in the institutional, intermediary, and wealth management spaces. Our culture is defined by a commitment to putting our clients first and fostering a diverse and inclusive workforce where individuals from varied backgrounds can thrive, delivering top investment talent and service to our clients. For more information visit www.sbhic.com.

SBH is a wholly owned subsidiary of CI Financial, an independent Canadian investment firm.

About Pensions & Investments

Pensions & Investments, owned by Crain Communications Inc., is the 50-year-old global news source for money management. P&I is written for executives at defined benefit and defined contribution retirement plans, endowments, foundations, and sovereign wealth funds, as well as those at investment management and other investment-related firms. Pensions & Investments provides timely and incisive coverage of events affecting the money management and retirement businesses. To learn more, visit www.pionline.com.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a recommendation of any security or any other product or service by Segall Bryant & Hamill.

