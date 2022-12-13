Dawn Foods Completes Sale of Frozen Manufacturing Business in Europe & AMEAP to Europastry

AMSTELVEEN, The Netherlands, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global bakery manufacturer and distributor Dawn Foods today announced the sale of its frozen bakery manufacturing business in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Pacific (AMEAP), to Europastry. The sale includes Dawn's frozen bakery manufacturing plant located in Steenbergen, The Netherlands, R&D capabilities based in Evesham, United Kingdom, and all associated customer relationships in the region purchasing Dawn-produced frozen products.

"Dawn and Europastry have been partners for many years, providing great American bakery products to customers across Europe and AMEAP," said Dawn Foods' Chief Executive Officer, Carrie Jones-Barber. "As we continue to focus on our long-term strategic goals, Dawn's focus in the Europe & AMEAP region is on driving growth in bakery ingredients. We look forward to continuing to work with Europastry, along with all customers in this region, to help them grow their business with our fantastic bakery ingredients and tailored solutions."

Dawn Foods will continue to manufacture and distribute bakery ingredients across Europe & AMEAP, North America, and Latin America.

About Dawn Food Products, Inc.

Dawn Foods is a global leader in bakery manufacturing and ingredients distribution. As the partner of choice for inspiring bakery success every day, Dawn Foods is committed to delighting its customers around the world with the partnership, insights, innovations, bakery products and expertise that empowers them to achieve their aspirations. Headquartered in Jackson, Michigan, Dawn Foods has more than 4,000 Team Members globally and provides high-quality bakery products to more than 50,000 customers located in more than 100 countries. For more information about the company, its products, and its culture, please visit www.dawnfoods.com.

About Europastry

Europastry is a family business specialized in frozen bakery. In essence, we are bakers ready to transform baking as we know it. Respecting and honoring the tradition of artisan baking is, together with our curious spirit and our relentless pursuit of innovation, the basis of all our work. Today, Europastry is present in more than 80 countries, through our more than 5,000 Bakers, 22 production plants and 33 sales offices. For more information about the company, please visit Europastry.com.

