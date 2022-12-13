Newly Elected 2023 AESP Board of Directors Reflects Clean Energy and Demand Flexibility's Future

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of Energy Services Professionals (AESP), a non-profit organization made up of more than 3,500 active energy professionals dedicated to improving the development, delivery, and implementation of efficiency, clean energy, and demand flexibility solutions announced its newly elected 2023 Board of Directors.

New additions to the Board highlight the increased diversity of AESP's membership and the value its members place on diverse perspectives and representation within the industry.

Additions to the AESP Board of Directors include:

Alvis Wright, Marketing Program and Support Manager, Alabama Power Company

Brett Feldman, Manager, Energy Efficiency & Policy Evaluation, Rhode Island Energy

Eamonn Urey, Program Manager, Salt River Project (SRP)

Elizabeth Freeman, Decarbonization Lead, AECOM

Katie Falk, Sr. Marketing Manager, Evergreen Consulting Group

Liz Haworth, Associate Director, Marketing, Michaels Energy

"Our newest AESP Board members possess an exemplary set of diverse experiences and understandings of the clean energy sector and are key industry players spearheading the latest advances in modern efficiency, distributed energy, and demand flexibility," said Jen Szaro, President and CEO of AESP. "We must work with each other and with customers to catapult our sector into a new era of interconnected, intelligent, and distributed energy, which will help us overcome those last few hurdles to achieving a truly decarbonized energy future."

The 2023 Board of Directors will continue to be chaired by Sue Hanson of Tetra Tech.

About the Association of Energy Services Professionals

Founded in 1989, AESP is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to improving the development, delivery, and implementation of customer-focused clean energy programs. AESP cultivates a community of clean energy professionals through knowledge amplification, professional development, and community building. To learn more and join us, visit www.aesp.org.

