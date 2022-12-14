ATRI Announces 2023-2024 Research Advisory Committee Members

WASHINGTON, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Transportation Research Institute today released the names of those individuals appointed by the ATRI Board of Directors to serve on the 2023-2024 Research Advisory Committee (RAC). Among other activities, ATRI's RAC is responsible for annually identifying the top research priorities for the trucking industry. RAC members represent a diverse cross-section of trucking industry stakeholders including motor carriers, industry suppliers, commercial drivers, shippers, law enforcement, academia and government.

Mr. Ben Banks, Vice President of Operations for TCW, Inc. was appointed to serve as Chair of the RAC. The 2023-2024 ATRI Research Advisory Committee members are:

Colin Abernathy

Director of Performance and Analytics

Groendyke Transport, Inc.

Brent Allred

Transportation Practice Leader & Managing Director

Higginbotham Transportation Services

Andrew Andrusko

Statewide Freight Planning Director

Minnesota Department of Transportation

Renee Bowen

Principal

Franklin & Prokopik, P.C.

Tony Bradley

President & CEO

Arizona Trucking Association

Michael Bray

Chief Commercial Officer

Platform Science

Joyce Brenny

President & CEO

Brenny Transportation, Inc.

Bree Bryant

Vice President of Safety

Eagle Transport Corp.

Mark Colson

President & CEO

Alabama Trucking Association

Mark Doughty

President and CEO

PrePass Safety Alliance

Steve Fields

America's Road Team Captain

Yellow

Rob Haddock

Group Director, Planning and Logistics

Coca-Cola North America

Evangelos Kaiser

Director, Freight Mobility Research Institute

Florida Atlantic University

Jackie Kelly

Senior Federal Affairs Representative

FedEx Corp.

Mike Ludwick

Chief Administrative Officer

Bison Transport

Ken Marko

Fleet Sustainability Senior Manager

US Foods

Andrew Mills

Vice President of Operations

TrueNorth Companies

Andrew Owens

CEO – Manager

A&M Transport

Andrew Petrofsky

Vice President

J&M Tank Lines

Dustin Ragon

Lieutenant, Commercial Carrier Enforcement

Wyoming Highway Patrol

Jose Samperio

Executive Director, End-User Sales

Cummins Inc.

Jon Samson

Executive Director, Agricultural and Food Transporters Conference

American Trucking Associations

Amanda Schuier

Director of Employee Engagement

Jetco Delivery

Andrea Serra

Senior Enterprise Product Manager

CH Robinson

Kimberly Skelton

Senior Manager, Consumer Insights

Pilot Flying J

Mike Stapleton

Vice President of Industry Relations

ISAAC Instruments

Kerry Stritt

Vice President Fleet Services

Southeastern Freight Lines

Daniel Studdard

Principal Planner, Transportation Access and Mobility Division

Atlanta Regional Commission

Heather Sykes

Director of the Office of Supply Chain, Professional, and Business Services

U.S. Department of Commerce International Trade Administration

Gregg Troin

President

PGT Trucking

Stephen Truono

EVP and Chief Risk Officer

NFI Industries

Connie Vaughn

Manager, Government Relations

McKee Foods

Tom Weakley

Director of Operations

Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association Foundation

"ATRI's RAC members serve a critical role in identifying and prioritizing the trucking industry's top research needs. We congratulate all those appointed by the ATRI Board to serve in this important role and look forward to working with them," said ATRI President Rebecca Brewster.

ATRI is the trucking industry's 501c3 not-for-profit research organization. It is engaged in critical research relating to freight transportation's essential role in maintaining a safe, secure and efficient transportation system.

View original content:

SOURCE American Transportation Research Institute