U.S. News & World Report Announces 2023 Credit Cards Awards Winners

WASHINGTON, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in rankings and consumer advice, today announced the winners of its Annual Credit Cards Awards . The top cards for 2023 were recognized in nine card categories, with the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card winning two recognitions, including this year's editor's choice award – Best Card for Defeating Debt.

The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card 's lengthy 0% APR introductory period of up to 21 months for purchases and qualifying balance transfers, and lack of an annual fee helped it secure the editor's choice title. The card also won Best Balance Transfer Credit Card.

"A credit card that offers an extended 0% APR introductory period and no annual fee is advantageous for people looking to decrease their debt during a time when interest rates are skyrocketing," said Beverly Harzog , credit card expert and consumer finance analyst at U.S. News. "As consumers search for the best credit card for them, the U.S. News Annual Credit Cards Awards makes the process easier by identifying the cards that stand out most within their respective categories."

The 2023 U.S. News Annual Credit Cards Awards Winners:



Best 0% APR Credit Card – BankAmericard® credit card

Best Airline Credit Card – Delta SkyMiles® Gold American Express Card

Best Balance Transfer Credit Card – Wells Fargo Reflect® Card

Best Business Credit Card – Amazon Business Prime American Express Card

Best Cash Back Credit Card – Discover it® Cash Back

Best Rewards Credit Card – Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express

Best Student Credit Card – Discover it® Student Cash Back

Best Travel Rewards Credit Card – Chase Freedom Unlimited

Best Card for Defeating Debt (editor's choice) – Wells Fargo Reflect® Card

The winning cards were determined using a comprehensive, data-driven methodology that included factors such as rewards rates; sign-up bonuses; annual, foreign transaction and balance transfer fees; and introductory and ongoing APRs. To determine which card was best in each category, U.S. News compiles the scores that top cards have received each month to calculate overall scores. The 2023 U.S. News Credit Cards Awards winners earned the highest average scores in their respective categories for the last 12 months. For more information, read the methodology .

U.S. News also publishes in-depth credit card guides to help consumers understand how to make credit cards work in their favor. Consumers can find advice about comparing cards , maximizing rewards and much more .

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower consumers, business leaders and policy officials to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives and communities. A multifaceted digital media company with Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, News, Real Estate and 360 Reviews platforms, U.S. News provides rankings, independent reporting, data journalism, consumer advice and U.S. News Live events. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

