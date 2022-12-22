Community Veterinary Partners Awards Lincoln Memorial University Students with Leadership Awards

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Veterinary Partners (CVP), a community of veterinary professionals dedicated to their mission of bringing joy to families by providing the best care possible for the pets they love, has awarded two students from Lincoln Memorial University College of Veterinary Medicine (LMU-CVM) with the 2022 CVP-LMU Leadership Award which includes $25,000 in tuition reimbursement.

For the past several years, CVP has partnered with LMU-CVM to support and empower LMU veterinary students as they prepare for their career in veterinary medicine. Leadership adds value to the world and inspires others to do the same. It is deserving of celebration and support, which is the foundation for the CVP-LMU Leadership Award.

Victoria Homfeld and Sarah Mithan, both of the class of 2023, received the awards from CVP Director of University Relations Dr. Laura Strong. "CVP is thrilled to award Victoria and Sarah with this award as future pet heroes. As part of the criteria for selection, applicants must be committed to supporting the CVP mission of bringing joy to families by providing the best care possible to the pets they love and both Sarah and Victoria have exemplified that during their time as clinical affiliates and student colleagues within the CVP community," said Dr. Strong.

Sarah spent time at Wright Veterinary Medical Center in Bethlehem, PA where she demonstrated exceptional communication skills with clients and colleagues, exemplary professionalism, and an interest in further developing her leadership skills. Sarah's time was so well spent, she will begin her career as an Associate Veterinarian at Wright Veterinary Medical Center as part of the CVP community.

Victoria participated in the CVP Student Colleague Program at Rocky Point Animal Hospital in Rocky Point, NY as well as completed externships at Veterinary Emergency and Surgery Hospital in Brentwood, NH. Victoria will also spend time at Animal Hospital of Dauphin County in Harrisburg, PA and again at Rocky Point Animal Hospital as she completes her clinical rotations as part of the LMU curriculum. Victoria was an outstanding addition to each hospital team, so much so, that she will be starting her career with Rocky Point Animal Hospital upon graduation.

"Students are the future of our profession and those who exhibit leadership skills early on deserve recognition," said Kevin Ruffe, CVP CEO. "The veterinarians and their teams within the CVP community are committed to providing students with great experiences and those experiences are part of what help shape their futures in veterinary medicine. We are truly honored to award both Victoria and Sarah with these awards."

CVP has been a proud partner of LMU for the last four years, supporting each class that moves through the program in many aspects including the clinical affiliate program. CVP was named an LMU Clinical Affiliate of the Year in 2020 and continues to support more LMU students each year.

To learn more about the CVP-LMU Leadership Award and the clinical affiliate program, visit the CVP website at cvpco.com/lmu-students.

