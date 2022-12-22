InventHelp Inventor Develops Comfortable & Supportive Shoe for Busy Parents (SFO-513)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a comfortable and supportive shoe that can be worn at home, while walking outside or while running errands," said an inventor, from Alameda, Calif., "so I invented the COZY-RUNNERS. My design would provide the perfect article of footwear for busy moms and dads and for those too busy too walk as it is perfect for putting on after work and affordable to be able to rotate 2 or 3 pairs."

The invention provides a new shoe for busy parents engaged in a variety of activities. In doing so, it eliminates the need to switch between athletic shoes and slippers. It also increases comfort and it provides added support for the feet and arches. The invention features a versatile and energizing design that is easy to wear and clean so it is ideal for various individuals, especially busy moms and dads and others too busy to walk and workout. You can slide into them after work and take a 25 minute walk to ease tension and get another 1,000 or so steps to reach a daily goal of 10,000 steps. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the San Francisco sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-SFO-513, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

