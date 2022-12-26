InventHelp Inventor Develops Transportation Accessory for Motorcycles & Dirt Bikes (AUP-795)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a dirt bike-riding enthusiast and well aware of the pressure application and possible damage inflicted upon shock absorbers when transporting bikes upon trucks and trailers. I thought there could be a better way," said an inventor, from Killeen, Texas, "so I invented the EXTRA HANDS. My design would secure and support the bike for strap-down without shock absorber compression."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides a secure way to support a motorcycle being transported on a truck or trailer. In doing so, it eliminates the need to strap down and depress the shock absorbers. As a result, it protects and preserves the shocks and it helps to prevent damage. The invention features an adjustable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the owners of motorcycles and dirt bikes. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Austin sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-AUP-795, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

